GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2025

Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-election under way in Battle River–Crowfoot ( Alberta ).

Advance polls were open on Friday, August 8; Saturday, August 9; Sunday, August 10; and Monday, August 11, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

According to the preliminary figures, some 14,454 electors voted at the advance polls in this by-election.

This is an estimate. Some polls may not have reported yet.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

