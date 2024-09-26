ESTIATORIO MILOS CELEBRATES ITS GRAND OPENING IN THE HEART OF TORONTO

New Bar and Family-Style Menus Available Exclusively at Milos Toronto for the First Time Celebrating Greece's Culinary Heritage and Shared Dining Experiences

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- estiatorio Milos, the renowned Greek restaurant celebrated globally for its uncompromising dedication to quality, simplicity, and authenticity, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location in the heart of Toronto's revitalized financial district at 330 Bay Street. This marks Milos' second Canadian location and its 12th globally, introducing a refined dining experience within an historic Toronto landmark designed by Alfred Chapman in 1924.

Since its founding in Montreal in 1979, estiatorio Milos has earned its reputation as the world's premier Greek restaurant by serving the finest line-caught fish and seafood, seasonal vegetables, and expertly sourced meats. The Toronto location continues this legacy, with its catch flown in from the Mediterranean within 24 hours.

Set within the historic Northern Ontario Building anchoring the Dream Collection, Milos Toronto offers an unparalleled gastronomic adventure offering refined and inviting interiors designed by Jeffrey Beers International, and a menu that stays true to renowned Chef and Founder Costas Spiliadis' belief in using only the finest and freshest ingredients leaving no stone unturned in his quest for perfection. The new location brings with it exciting offerings exclusive to Milos Toronto.

"I am deeply proud to open estiatorio Milos in Toronto, a sister restaurant to my very first in Montreal," says Chef Spiliadis. "When I opened in Montreal, it was a new adventure, and in many ways, this feels like a new chapter, nearly 50 years later. For me and my family, Milos has always been about preserving and sharing our rich Greek heritage through both our food and our memories. I wanted to create a place where everyone feels welcome, where the joy of dining is embraced in a refined yet warm and inviting environment. Toronto is the ideal city to continue this journey, and I hope everyone will enjoy the authenticity and heart of our cuisine and our experience."

"We are thrilled to return to Canada after so many years and to bring Milos back to this vibrant culinary landscape. The incredible mark Milos has made around the world is a testament to Costas' unwavering commitment to excellence, and to preserving the heritage and quality of Greece's culinary traditions," said Joey Simons, CEO estiatorio Milos. "This very special brand is primed to continue making its mark with new and exciting ventures, as we share our passion for preserving and sharing the authentic flavours, vibrant culture and exceptional hospitality of Greece."

Toronto is the first Milos location to feature a special Bar Menu, available Monday to Friday starting at 4 p.m. and on weekends from 5 p.m. This exclusive offering provides a more relaxed way for guests to enjoy the restaurant's renowned meze including Grilled Portuguese Sardines, Loukaniko, charcoal grilled sausages, Lamb Chops, traditionally made Fava Santorini with Santorini lathyrus, Sepia, a Mediterranean delicacy simply grilled and served with black ink risotto, and a variety of exceptional sashimi, tartare and precious raw fishes, oysters and and other sea treasures. While guests may also order à la carte from the dinner menu, the complete bar menu is not offered in the dining room.

Milos Toronto is also the first to offer a Family-Style Menu, celebrating Spiliadis' deeply held belief that "sharing food at the table brings people together and enriches the culinary experience." This feast includes a choice of signature dishes including locally sourced, milk fed Slow Cooked Ontario Goat prepared with Greek herbs; Whole Roasted Giannone Farm Organic Chicken – a treasured Spiliadis family recipe; and Rabbit Stifado, organic rabbit prepared with xinomavro, balsamic, fresh tomatoes, and served with Greek fried potatoes. The Oven Roasted Bone-in Canadian Lamb is prepared with herbs and served with Easter salad and roasted Charlotte potatoes. All family style meals serve four to six guests and are intended to replicate the wonderful moments shared by Chef Spiliadis and his family around his mother's table.

The new Toronto location will carry forward Milos' esteemed tradition, offering a menu that exemplifies the essence of Greek cuisine with dishes that emphasize pure, simple, and natural flavours, rooted in generations of culinary heritage. Central to this experience is the pristine Mediterranean fish and seafood, presented as a vibrant and visually captivating focal point in the light-filled Atrium, and an exciting interactive moment during the guest experience. Guests are invited to visit Milos' signature fish marketplace, complemented by a vibrant display of seasonal vegetables, displays the finest and freshest offerings—from glistening whole fish and succulent shellfish, artfully arranged on crushed ice, to live tanks showcasing exquisite crustaceans before choosing the ingredients that will comprise their meal. This engaging feature brings the spirit of a bustling Greek market to life, highlighting Milos' dedication to quality and seasonality, while enriching the atmosphere with a dynamic blend of culinary and visual appeal.

A unique feature exclusive to Milos Toronto is the Cheese Monger's selection. An exceptional assortment of artisanal cheeses, dried fruits, nuts, and Greek wines is elegantly displayed on a vintage harvest table, inviting guests to curate personalized meze to enjoy and share with friends and family.

The architectural beauty of estiatorio Milos Toronto is a stunning tribute to both Toronto's heritage and Greece's ancient past. Guests enter through a hand-plastered conical entrance, reminiscent of a Greek windmill, and are struck by the striking, weathered amorphae, ancient Greek vessels for storing olive oil and wine that counterpoint the fluid curves of the banquettes throughout the nearly 7000 square foot space. The Atrium Dining Room, enveloped by the heritage limestone facades along Bay Street, provides an exceptional backdrop to the dining experience.

In the bar, guests are amidst the contemporary ambiance of the lounge replete with its double height, 65-foot-long Pentelikon marble bar with dimensional ceramic tiles in hues of blue on the bar die that evoke the waves of the Aegean, Ionian and Mediterranean Seas.

The design incorporates Greek elements throughout the space, from Pentikilon marble and wide plank oak flooring to custom pendants inspired by traditional fishermen's lamps, and landscape photography by Montreal artist Evridiki Spiliadis, creating a warm, elegant atmosphere. The restaurant's 50-foot-long marble fish market display showcases a curated selection of Mediterranean fish, seafood, and seasonal produce – a hallmark of the Milos experience.

The menu showcases many of Milos' signature dishes, including the Milos Special, paper-thin zucchini and eggplant, lightly fried, served with Saganaki cheese and tzatziki; The Greek Spreads, a selection of taramasalata, tzatziki, and htipiti, accompanied by grilled pita and raw vegetables; and Octopus, Mediterranean octopus of sashimi-grade, charcoal broiled to perfection. Another standout is the Grilled Heirloom Onions, flown in from the Greek island of Zakynthos and drizzled with 25-year-aged balsamic, and the popular Astakomakaronada- Lobster pasta Athenian style.

Milos' signature Greek Yogurt with walnuts and Kithira honey is a not to miss treat, alongside other desserts including Baklava Kaimaki, a rich Mediterranean delicacy of layered chipped, hand pounded and stretched artisanal ice cream between layers of sweet honeyed Baklava and Ekmet Kataifi, the traditional dessert from Constantinople with custard, kataifi, cinnamon and pistachios.

For private dining up to 30 guests, the Chapman and Oxley Room, named in homage to the building's architects, offers a luxurious, yacht-inspired retreat, with its own exclusive entrance, washroom and a stunning 650-bottle wine display.

estiatorio Milos Toronto is open Monday - Friday for lunch and dinner beginning at 11:30 a.m. Dinner begins at 5 p.m on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, please visit www.estiatoriomilos.com . For reservations please visit OpenTable.com or call (416) 462-7260. Follow us on Instagram @milostoronto .

About estiatorio Milos

estiatorio Milos is the family-owned and internationally acclaimed Greek restaurant empire founded in 1979, by Greek born-and-raised restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Rooted in the culture and traditions of Greece, Milos offers a premier and authentic Greek culinary experience, with a focus on simply prepared, exceptionally sourced ingredients from local fishermen and farmers throughout Greece and the Mediterranean, and each of the local markets in which they operate. Since Costas opened the first Milos location in Montreal in 1979, the restaurants have become globally renowned for attentive hospitality and preeminent dining experiences. After four decades, Costas still remains at the helm of the Milos brand, working with his children and running the restaurants with a meticulous eye for detail and perfection, putting his deep commitment to preserving Greek culture at the forefront of the business. estiatorio Milos has locations in Montreal, New York, Miami, London, Athens, Dubai, Los Cabos, Miami, Singapore and Toronto, and is opening in Los Angeles and Palm Beach in the coming year. Also living under the Milos brand is Milos Wine Bar located in New York City's Hudson Yards, Xenodocheio Milos, the 5-star gastronomy-forward hotel in Athens, Greece, and Milos at Sea, a small fleet of yachts in the Greek islands that bring Milos' renowned hospitality to Costas's home, where it all started.

