Estera Appoints Sonal Patel as Managing Director, Head of Sales - Americas, Bermuda and Caribbean

Sonal joins Estera with over 20 years' experience at BNY Mellon in business development, sales and relationship management. Most recently Sonal was the Managing Director - Business Development, US and Americas.

James Maitland, Regional Head of Americas, Bermuda and Caribbean at Estera, said: "We are pleased to welcome Sonal to Estera as we continue to execute our key strategic business priorities and enhance our client experience. Sonal's partnership and expertise will play a key role in driving our growth across the region."

Farah Ballands, Group CEO at Estera, added: "The last few years have been tremendously successful for Estera. We have seen very strong results with significant revenue growth and we have built a well-diversified business. As well as investing in the growth of our long-established corporate and trust business we have also built a fully-fledged global funds capability. The wealth of experience that Sonal has will be invaluable to Estera, and her appointment will help take us to the next level, particularly in servicing US clients."

Sonal Patel commented: "This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining such a dynamic business. Estera has an exceptional track record, provides outstanding client service and I can see many opportunities across jurisdictions to help build Estera's profile in the Americas."

In Bermuda, Estera is one of the largest providers of corporate fiduciary services and is a key player in Bermuda's insurance market. In Cayman, Estera is a top tier CLO player and has an enviable reputation for delivering a full range of corporate, fund and fiduciary services. Estera specialises in incorporation and administration of BVI companies through its office in the jurisdiction.

With over 550 professionals globally, Estera services over 6,000 clients and 12,000 entities. It has offices in 11 jurisdictions, both onshore and offshore. Locations include Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Hong Kong, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius and the UK.

