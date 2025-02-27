Esteemed Rocket Scientist and STEM Trailblazer Aisha Bowe Announces She's Joining The Crew For New Shepard's 31st Mission

Entrepreneur and Former NASA Rocket Scientist to Make History on Blue Origin's 11th Human Space Flight

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, Aisha Bowe, esteemed rocket scientist, entrepreneur, and global STEM trailblazer, has announced that she'll be one of six women flying on Blue Origin's NS-31 mission, brought together by Emmy Award-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez.

"I'm honored to be part of Blue Origin's first all-female flight team and this historic moment in space exploration and human potential," said Bowe. "This mission is about redefining what's possible and showing young people, especially girls, that they belong in every field."

Bowe's journey, from a community college student to NASA rocket scientist, entrepreneur, and now citizen astronaut, is a testament to the power of perseverance and purpose. As the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, an Inc. 5000-recognized engineering firm, and creator of LINGO, a hands-on coding kit startup on a mission to equip one million students with STEM skills, Bowe has dedicated her career to expanding access to education and opportunity.

Recently, LINGO secured $2.3 million in venture capital, led by Pinnacle Private Ventures, LLC, reinforcing Bowe's commitment to making STEM education more accessible. As one of the fewer than 2% of women founders to raise over $2 million in venture funding, Bowe continues to defy limits. Her story is a global inspiration, reaching thousands through her work as a U.S. State Department speaker, and earning her recognition in documentaries, global campaigns, and major media outlets.

"I will be conducting meaningful scientific research during the journey while carrying the dreams of students worldwide," said Bowe. "The postcards flying with me include handwritten hopes and dreams from students in the U.S., the Bahamas, India, and Kenya. They symbolize the next generation's vision for discovery, progress, and a future without limits."

For more information about Aisha Bowe and her upcoming mission, visit www.aishabowe.com and follow her journey to space @aishabowe across social platforms.

About Aisha Bowe

Aisha Bowe is an aerospace engineer, entrepreneur, and soon-to-be astronaut. A former NASA rocket scientist, she is the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, an engineering firm recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. She also founded LINGO, an edtech company serving over 10,000 students with a mission to equip one million learners with STEM skills over the next decade. Among the fewer than 2% of women founders to raise more than $2 million in venture capital, Bowe is dedicated to expanding global access to STEM education. She holds a B.S.E. in Aerospace Engineering and an M.Eng. in Space Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan.

