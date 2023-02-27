TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - One day each year, we get to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. As diverse groups gather together to recognize the significant and meaningful contribution women have made globally, Estée Lauder Canada will applaude the courage and determination of every woman in communities all across our country. Because for the first time ever, they are launching a Canadian-centric advertising campaign specifically targeted at the ageless female consumer this International Women's Day.

#WeArePlenty, features three incredible Canadian professionals: Leslie Yip; a Canadian publisher, radio host and artist. Dr Joanne Kotsopoulos; a scientist and professor with a PhD from the UofT, and Annieka Francis; a masters graduate and registered social worker. Featuring their #1 selling Serum, Advanced Night Repair (ANR), the campaign identifies a common thread between Canadian women who are juggling multi-faceted pressured lives from motherhood to career to family and back again!

"Ageless women have typically been under-represented in the skincare landscape. The reality of their complex lives demands a multi-faceted serum which Advanced Night Repair addresses with seven unique skincare benefits in every bottle," said Elodie Richard, Executive Director and Brand Lead for Estée Lauder Canada. "Our We Are Plenty campaign encourages women to take a moment for themselves at the end of a busy day for some much needed self-care, and our #1 selling serum with its highly performing properties, lets them do just that!"

"We Are Plenty is a sentiment that recognizes the challenging circumstances each woman faces, while also complimenting their strengths and empowering women to be the best they can be. And to reinforce our commitment, we have partnered with the Canadian organization, Up With Women/Exponenti'elles. A national charity dedicated to assisting at-risk women by helping them build a sustainable pathway out of challenging circumstances into rewarding careers," Richard continues. "Our social media call to action aims to give back to the community by allowing every Canadian to participate and show support by posting on any social platform they choose. What's more, each time they include the tags @esteelaudercanada and #WeArePlenty, we will make a donation to Up With Women /Exponenti'elles."

The iconic Advanced Night Repair "little brown bottle" with the apothecary dropper is legendary. A cult classic from the Estée Lauder brand for over 40 years. ANR, as it is more fondly known, is a staple found in cosmetics cabinets the world over. Launched in 1982 as Night Repair, the serum heralded a new era in skin repair.

#WeArePlenty will officially launch on March 6 – in time for International Women's Day on March 8, 2023 across social media platforms, in-store and outdoor with engaging video & display content. The Serum is available at all leading retailers and online at www.esteelauder.ca

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Founded by Estée Lauder, one of the world's first female entrepreneurs, the brand today continues her legacy of creating the most innovative, sophisticated, high-performance skincare and makeup products and iconic fragrances – all infused with a deep understanding of women's needs and desires. Today, Estée Lauder engages with women in over 150 countries around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital. And each of these relationships consistently reflects Estée's powerful and authentic woman-to-woman point of view.

Dr. Joanne Kotsopoulos is a Scientist with the Hereditary Cancer Research Unit at the Women's College Research Institute, Women's College Hospital, and a Professor at the University of Toronto. She received her PhD from the University of Toronto in 2007 and subsequently conducted her post-doctoral research training at the Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Dr. Kotsopoulos is the recipient of numerous awards, notably, a Canada Research Chair in Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer Prevention and the Victoria College Distinguished Alumni Award for her unique and interdisciplinary research aimed at helping define novel strategies for the prevention of breast and ovarian cancer among women at high-risk due to an inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation. This critical work has provided women and healthcare providers across the globe with evidence-based management options while contributing to our understanding of hereditary cancer. She is also actively involved in the teaching and mentoring of students at the University of Toronto across various stages of their academic careers. Importantly, she is a mom of two busy boys and values time with her family. Together, they enjoy travelling, eating, and keeping active!

Leslie Yip is known as Canada's only fully bilingual award-winning lifestyle journalist, spanning national television, radio, print and digital. Her lifestyle coverage has a quite a following, with fans craving for her candid review of what's hot and what's not. She is voted as Toronto's best loved Vhinese-Canadian female radio personality. She is a choice Master of Ceremony for the community's top event because of her elegant hosting style and fluency in English, Cantonese and Mandarin. As an actress, her proudest moment is when she played Chelsea in the stage production of 'On Golden Pond' in Hong Kong, opposite her mother, renowned actress Sze Kee Lee, and King-Fai Chung, the king of Hong Kong performing arts. Currently, Leslie hosts "A1 Morning Show", Toronto's top reaching morning drive time program, and she is editor-in-chief and associate publisher of eliteGen, a Chinese-English bilingual luxury lifestyle magazine. She lives in Port Perry with her fiancé and is a fur parent to three dogs and feather-mom to six birds.

Annieka Francis is a multi-faceted woman who has worn many hats throughout her life. Annieka is a mother, registered Social Worker, author, entrepreneur and community activist. Annieka obtained her Master of Social Work at York University, so that she could apply ethical social work knowledge, critical social theory and advanced social research towards her many initiatives amongst the community. In 2018, Annieka created a NON-profit organization that provides a safe space for marginalized groups of people such as youths at risk and single mothers facing various challenges. This nonprofit organization has speared headed several initiatives over the years including adopting a Abused Womens shelter located in the heart of Toronto, ON. Annieka has partnered with the shelters Executive Board and several local businesses throughout the years to create meal programs, food drives, clothing/supply drives for over 185 families each year, that utilize the shelter for their daily needs. In 2021, Annieka and her business partners were featured on City News for the advocacy work they spearhead in the community, annually. Annieka is also a mother to four boys, married for eleven years and recently opened a Café in the Bramalea City Center in Brampton, ON. In her spare time, Annieka writes children novels with four books pending publishing for 2023 and she enjoys spending time with family and friends.

Up With Women/Exponenti'elles is a national charity dedicated to helping recently homeless and at-risk women and gender diverse individuals build a sustainable pathway out of poverty. Leveraging significant pro-bono partnerships in the private sector, and with a front-line staff made up entirely of program graduates and other women with lived experience, Up With Women/Exponenti'elles provides customized, one-on-one employment and mental health services to some of the nation's most vulnerable women The organization currently serves clients in four provinces: Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and BC. Visit upwithwomen.org for more information.

For further information: please contact, Taryn Fisher: [email protected]