Estateably Named Estates & Trust Software of the Year

The Readers' Choice Awards recognize top legal vendors and suppliers in the industry based on more than 40,000 votes cast by 1,900 readers.

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Estateably, Canada's leading cloud-based estate administration platform, is pleased to announce that it has been voted Software of the Year in the Estates, Wills, and Trusts software solution category in Canadian Lawyer Magazine's Annual Readers' Choice Survey.

"We are honoured and delighted to win this award from Canadian Lawyer readers," says Ari Brojde, CEO of Estateably. "This award highlights the industry's demand for a modern, cloud-based solution as well as our team's emphasis on responding to our customers' needs, enabling firms across the country to automate and streamline their estate administration practices."

The estate administration software is available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and Manitoba, responding to the growing needs of law and accounting professionals in Canada. Firms that use the software save time and reduce manual errors, ultimately reducing the cost of administering estates and enabling families to receive their inheritances quicker.



Estateably will launch a trust administration product in early 2022, with Power of Attorney administration following in the summer.

About Estateably:

Founded in 2018, Estateably develops cloud-based solutions for North American trust and estate practitioners. Its flagship product is a workflow and productivity tool that helps streamline estate administration by automating the filling of probate court forms and precedent letters, simplifying input of estate inventory and accounting, and enabling one-click reporting to estate stakeholders. Since its launch in January 2021, the platform is powering more than 300 firms' estate and trust administration practices.

