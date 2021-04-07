Estateably Launches SOC2 Compliant Estate Administration Software in Ontario

Estateably is the first cloud-based platform for professionals that dramatically improves settlement times and transparency.

$75 billion dollars are transferred through inheritance each year in Canada , and the population continues to age.

The average estate takes 2-3 years to settle, delaying payouts to grieving families.

New entrant Estateably offers the first modern, cloud-based solution for Canadian professionals.

MONTREAL, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Estateably, a Montreal-based technology startup, announced the full launch of its estate administration software in Ontario. The Estateably platform responds to the growing needs of law and accounting professionals in Ontario dealing with an aging population for a secure, cloud-based, transparent, and cost-effective solution. Demand has been accelerated by the pandemic with an office-based industry going remote overnight.



Estateably's mission is to modernize processes and improve the efficiencies across the sector by bringing together a network of organizations and institutions involved, from law professionals to banks and government agencies.

Since its private launch in November of 2020, Estateably already has more than 100 professional firms using its platform. "We've added more than one law firm a day since we went live," said Ari Brojde, co-founder and CEO of Estateably. "Our goal is to partner with forward-thinking professionals that want to bring efficiency and transparency to the estate administration process, ultimately enabling families to receive their inheritances faster."

Estateably is also the first estate administration software to complete the requirements for a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type I Audit. "This is a significant step in demonstrating our commitment to maintaining the highest security and compliance standards," added Mr. Brojde.

In the coming months, Estateably will be actively working toward a SOC 2, Type II Report, demonstrating that the security controls in place operate effectively over time and meet the SOC 2 security, availability and confidentiality Trust Services Principles.

About Estateably:

Estateably is a platform that empowers trust and estate professionals to digitize their practices. By complementing existing processes with modern technologies, Estateably offers automated and compliant solutions that increase staff productivity and collaboration between stakeholders while decreasing manual processes and documentation. Based in Montreal, Estateably has a dedicated team that shares its vision for a digitally transformed trust and estate industry.

SOURCE Estateably Inc.

For further information: To learn more about Estateably, visit estateably.com or email us at [email protected]