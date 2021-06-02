Estateably Launches Estate Administration Software in British Columbia

Estateably is the first cloud-based platform for professionals that dramatically improves settlement times and transparency.

$75 billion are transferred through inheritance each year in Canada , and the population continues to age.

The average estate takes 2-3 years to settle, delaying payouts to grieving families.

Estateably offers the first modern, cloud-based solution for Canadian professionals.

MONTREAL, June 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Estateably, a Montreal-based technology company, is proud to announce the expansion of its estate administration software to British Columbia. The Estateably platform responds to the growing needs of law and accounting professionals in B.C. dealing with an aging population for a secure, cloud-based, transparent, and cost-effective solution. Demand for modern tools has been accelerated by the pandemic, with an office-based industry going remote overnight.



Estateably's mission is to modernize processes and improve the efficiencies across the sector by bringing together a network of organizations and institutions involved, from law professionals to banks and government agencies.

Since this year's launch in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec, Estateably already has enlisted more than 140 professional firms to its platform. "We are excited to build on the momentum of our previous provincial launches in British Columbia," said Ari Brojde, co-founder and CEO of Estateably. "We are continuing to partner with forward-thinking professionals who want to bring efficiency and transparency to the estate administration process, ultimately enabling families to receive their inheritances faster."

Estateably is currently in a private launch with a select group of law firms in British Columbia and will open to all provincial practitioners on June 10th, 2021, in addition to being a presenting sponsor at the upcoming BC Estates forum. "We are eager to be bringing a modern, purpose-built estate administration platform to BC estate professionals," added Mr. Brojde.

In the coming months, Estateably plans to launch in new jurisdictions to support estate professionals across the country.

About Estateably:

Estateably is a platform that empowers trust and estate professionals to digitize their practices. By complementing existing processes with modern technologies, Estateably offers automated and compliant solutions that increase staff productivity and collaboration between stakeholders while decreasing manual processes and documentation. Based in Montreal, Estateably has a dedicated team that shares its vision for a digitally transformed trust and estate industry.



SOURCE Estateably Inc.

For further information: To learn more about Estateably, visit estateably.com or email us at [email protected]