Establishment of B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

Executive team and board of directors announced

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), is now operational with the appointment of an executive team and board of directors.

The CICE was founded by the Government of British Columbia, Government of Canada and Shell Canada and will bring together innovators, industry, governments and academics to accelerate the commercialization and scale-up of B.C.-based clean energy technologies. It is also intended to be a catalyst for new partnerships and world-leading innovation to deliver near- and longer-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions.

The centre will be led by an executive team consisting of Executive Director Dr. Ged McLean and Deputy Executive Director Yemi Adefulu. Dr. McLean brings over 30 years' experience in the development and commercialization of new technologies, with technical expertise in areas including renewable energy and hydrogen and fuel cell systems. He is well-positioned to connect local researchers and innovators across B.C.'s innovation ecosystem through his previous role with the University of Victoria's Institute for Integrated Energy Systems.

Mr. Adefulu brings global experience with background in the corporate energy and financial services sectors. His previous experience leading complex deals, driving operational excellence and stewarding global supply chain transformation underpinned by innovation, digitalization and end-to-end process integration will be a strong asset. The team will be complemented by a Director of Finance, with active recruitment expected imminently.

"I'm excited about the opportunity for the centre to play a pivotal role in identifying solutions for sectors of the economy that are hard to decarbonize. Together we can enable breakthrough technology and innovative business solutions which reduce B.C. and global GHG emissions, "said Dr. Mclean.

"The centre intends to have a diverse group of members who share a common interest in accelerating decarbonization. We look forward to expressions of interest from organizations with a desire to help scale-up clean energy solutions." said Mr. Adefulu.

The CICE will be established as a member-based, non-profit corporation operating independent from government and private entities. A board of directors will steward the CICE's operations. Current board members include Dan Woynillowicz, Principal of Polaris Strategy + Insight, Dr. Alan Winter, former B.C. Innovation Commissioner, and Kim Code, a global Shell Vice President and Director of Shell Canada.

The centre's initial focus is on preparing to solicit, evaluate and support opportunities in the following areas prioritized for funding and project delivery:

carbon capture, utilization and storage;

the production, use and distribution of low-carbon hydrogen;

biofuels and synthetic fuels (including marine and aviation fuels);

renewable natural gas; and

battery technology, storage and energy management systems.

As announced previously, the Government of B.C. and Shell Canada have each committed $35 million to the centre that will leverage additional public and private-sector investments and participation. The Government of Canada has committed up to $35 million for the centre's innovative projects.

A physical office location will be established in the coming months. In the meantime, interested organizations may contact the centre at [email protected].

Additional quotes

Dr. Alan Winter, former B.C. Innovation Commissioner –

"The centre brings together industry, government and academia to address the pressing needs for clean energy while providing innovative economic opportunities for British Columbia. I am pleased to be able to work with my colleagues towards the success of the centre."

Kim Code, global Shell VP and Director of Shell Canada –

"As someone who has spent many years living and working in B.C., I know that innovation and commitment to environmental protection go hand-in-hand. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to ensure the centre's success and impact."

Dan Woynillowicz, Principal of Polaris Strategy + Insight –

"With the impacts of climate change hitting home in B.C., there has never been more urgency to step up to the challenge of developing and deploying climate solutions. Innovation is key to accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, and the centre can provide critical support that empowers B.C companies to deliver solutions, both for use here at home and around the world."

Notes to Editor:

Short biographies of the executive team and board members follow.

Photos are available on request

Dr. Ged McLean – Executive Director

Dr. Ged McLean is an engineer and innovator who concentrates his efforts on developing and commercializing clean technology solutions. His experience ranges from fundamental academic research, to startup company creation to new product innovation in large corporate settings. Ged has concrete technical expertise in machine vision, structural monitoring, energy systems, renewable energy and hydrogen and fuel cell systems with more than 80 patented inventions. He was the Associate Director of the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions from 2017 to 2020. Prior to this time, he was Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Executive Director of the Institute for Integrated Energy Systems at the University of Victoria where he founded Angstrom Power to develop novel hydrogen fuel cell technology for portable applications, eventually acquired by BIC. He is committed to supporting efforts that translate ideas about climate solutions into concrete actions that will help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Yemi Adefulu – Deputy Executive Director

Yemi Adefulu brings global experience with background in the corporate energy, financial services and telecom sectors. Yemi has led complex commercial deals in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa and worked in various roles including strategy, technical asset management, new business development and supply chain at a global level. Most recently, he was General Manager for Royal Dutch Shell's supply chain division, where he was instrumental in defining and leading the global implementation of a roadmap to an Intelligent supply chain, underpinned by innovation, digitalization, safety and end-to-end process integration. Yemi holds a Master of Science Degree in Oil and Gas Economics and an MBA from the Centre for Energy, Mineral Law and Policy from the University of Dundee, Scotland. He is a clean tech enthusiast and looks forward to collaborating with others in leveraging breakthrough technology to reduce global GHG emissions.

Dan Woynillowicz – Board Member

Dan Woynillowicz is Principal of Polaris Strategy + Insight, a strategic advisory firm helping public, private and non-profit clients navigate the energy transition and find opportunities in climate solutions. In 2012, Dan joined Clean Energy Canada, a program of the Centre for Dialogue at Simon Fraser University, where he served as Policy Director and then Deputy Director until 2020. From 2001 to 2012 he was the Director of Strategy and Communications and a senior analyst at the Pembina Institute. Dan holds a master's degree in environment and management from Royal Roads University, where he conducted research on corporate climate change strategy in the Canadian oil and gas sector. He also holds a bachelor of science in environmental science from the University of Calgary.

Kim Code – Board Member

Kim is the Vice President Canada Upstream (Shales) with Shell. She has 30 years of experience in the Royal Dutch Shell group of companies, having led non-executive responsibilities and held board positions for several joint ventures including Salym Petroleum and Sakhalin Energy, and executive (operated) accountabilities for upstream developments in China, and unconventional exploration, development, and production in North America. Kim is a professional engineer by background. She is the 2016 recipient of the Faculty of Applied Science Dean's Medal of Distinction from her alma mater, the University of British Columbia.

Dr. Alan Winter – Board Member

Alan Winter was British Columbia's first Innovation Commissioner from 2018-2020. He has wide experience at senior levels in the technology sector and in government, including such roles as the President and CEO of Genome British Columbia; the founding President and CEO of the New Media Innovation Centre in Vancouver; the President of the ComDev Space Group in Ontario; and the President and CEO of MPR Teltech Ltd. During his tenure as CEO, six companies were spun out of MPR, including PMC-Sierra and Sierra Wireless. Prior to MPR he worked for Telesat Canada and the federal Communications Research Centre in Ottawa. Dr Winter has been a director of over 30 organizations and companies. He received the Leadership Award from Life Sciences BC (LSBC), and in 2017 he received the Don Rix Award for Lifetime Achievement from LSBC and the Bill Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award from BC Tech.

SOURCE B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy

For further information: Media contact: CICE executive team via [email protected]