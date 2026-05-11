Essex Opens New Edmonton Office, Expanding Presence Across Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Essex Lease Financial Corporation ("Essex") is proud to announce the official opening of its new Edmonton office, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to serving businesses across Western Canada and beyond.

Located at #203, 4212 Gateway Boulevard NW, just south of Whitemud Drive, the new office spans over 4,000 square feet and features floor‑to‑ceiling windows throughout the main area. Designed to support collaboration and future growth, the Edmonton location will comfortably accommodate Essex's Edmonton‑area team members, positioning Essex for continued expansion in the region.

Founded in 1986, Essex has evolved into a 100-person organization, with team members across Western Canada. This growth reflects the strength of the partnerships Essex has built and as well as its dedication to delivering responsive, flexible financing solutions to Canadian businesses.

Over the past decade, Essex has continued to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint, including the launch of its rental fleet in 2018, the introduction of the Essex Charity Golf Classic in 2021 -- raising more than $750,000 to date for Kids Cancer Care -- and the acquisition of ATB's Capital Asset Financing division in 2025.

The Edmonton expansion represents a strategic investment in the company's top-tier talent in the region, strengthening Essex's presence from British Columbia through Ontario while maintaining its headquarters in Calgary.

The new office will be shared with Prairie Commercial Mortgage Corp., reflecting a strategic partnership between the two organizations. Together, Essex and Prairie will provide customers with a trusted, integrated resource for commercial mortgage solutions -- complementing Essex's existing partnerships in insurance and other financial services.

"We see Edmonton as both a strategic market and a talent hub," said Ross Sten, President & CEO. "This expansion allows us to better support our customers while continuing to invest in the people and partnerships that drive our success."

With doors officially opening today, May 11, 2026, Essex looks forward to deepening its relationships in the Edmonton market and continuing to support business growth across Western Canada.

Learn more about Essex on their website: elfc.ca.

SOURCE Essex Lease Financial Corporation

For more information, please contact: Essex Lease Financial Corporation, Carissa Kirk, Marketing Coordinator, [email protected]