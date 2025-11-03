Essex Lease Financial Corporation Closes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Capital Asset Financing Division of ATB Financial

Essex's equipment and agricultural financing services to expand across Western Canada.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - ESSEX LEASE FINANCIAL CORP ("Essex") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the previously announced pending acquisition of the Capital Asset Financing Division of ATB Financial. As a result of extensive due diligence and collaboration throughout the transaction process, both Essex and ATB Financial identified a number of synergies and opportunities for ongoing partnership. This has resulted in ATB Financial acquiring a small non-voting interest in Essex. This partnership will ensure that both Alberta-based organizations will have shared interests in each other's ongoing success in meeting customers' needs.

About Essex Lease Financial Corp

Essex is a leading independent equipment finance service provider in Western Canada, providing access to capital to thousands of customers across a range of sectors. In addition, Essex supports the transportation sector through a fleet of over 300 rental trailers and other rental assets and provides further support to its customer base through partnerships in insurance and mortgage financing. Essex's head office is located in Calgary, AB. For more information about Essex, visit the company's website at elfc.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward looking information or forward-looking statements. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments concerning Essex &/or ATB Financial (the parties) that the parties expect to occur are "forward looking information" or "forward looking statements". Forward-looking information and forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "propose", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budgeted", "scheduled" and "forecasts", and similar expressions and variations (including negative variations). The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the parties made in light of their experience, their interpretation of industry trends and current market conditions along with other factors the parties consider relevant and reasonable as at the date hereof. The parties cannot guarantee to stakeholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the parties nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the transaction, transaction timelines and consumer demands for equipment financing. The parties do not undertake, and assume no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact: Essex Lease Financial Corp, Carissa Kirk, Marketing Coordinator, [email protected]