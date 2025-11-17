Prairie Commercial Mortgage Corp. to Partner with Essex Lease Financial Corp. to Increase Market Share in Western Canada

CALGARY, AB & EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - PRAIRIE COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("Prairie CMC") and ESSEX LEASE FINANCIAL CORP. ("Essex") are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to grow Prairie CMC, a leading Edmonton, AB based commercial mortgage brokerage. Prairie CMC was founded in 2017 and holds licenses to operate in Alberta & Saskatchewan's mortgage industry, with expansion underway in Manitoba and British Columbia.

Prairie CMC, led by founder and Managing Director, Ryan McDonald, is a trusted service provider for its clients, arranging commercial financing for real estate developers, commercial property holders, and business owners in Western Canada across a diverse mix of industries & asset classes. The company prides itself on its deep lender relationships in the conventional banking, institutional and CMHC debt market as well as the non-bank debt market, and offers a unique ability to execute engagements, structure creative solutions and solve complex problems.

"We are pleased to partner with the Prairie CMC team, adding tenured expertise and relationships in the commercial mortgage industry, further expanding Essex's service offering to its valued clientele of business owners and entrepreneurs who create jobs and contribute to economic growth in Western Canada", says Ross Sten, CEO of Essex.

Ryan McDonald, Managing Director of Prairie CMC, notes, "This partnership with Essex positions us to grow our business with access to robust deal flow, corporate infrastructure, market diversification and additional proprietary tools for our tool belt, to better serve our trailblazing customers".

About Prairie Commercial Mortgage Corp.

Prairie CMC is an Edmonton, AB based commercial mortgage brokerage holding licenses with the Real Estate Council of Alberta ("RECA") and the Financial Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan ("FCAA"). Prairie CMC provides debt placement services to its customers for financing with Schedule A Banks, Credit Unions, Institutional lenders, CMHC approved lenders and a wide spectrum of non-bank lenders, including private and proprietary sources. The firm specializes in arranging loans in excess of $2 million for owner-occupied properties, income producing commercial properties within all asset classes, multi-family residential, as well as special situations including distressed scenarios and debtor in possession ("DIP") financing. For more information about Prairie CMC, visit the company's website at www.prairiecommercialmortgage.com.

About Essex Lease Financial Corp.

Essex is a leading independent equipment finance service provider in Western Canada, providing access to capital to thousands of customers across a range of sectors. In addition, Essex supports the transportation sector through a fleet of over 300 rental trailers and other rental assets and provides further support to its customer base through partnerships in insurance and mortgage financing. Essex's head office is located in Calgary, AB. For more information about Essex, visit the company's website at elfc.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

