Essex Minerals to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Essex") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXMF) (Frankfurt: EWX1) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States effective Friday, March 26, 2021. Essex will trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "ESXMF" in addition to its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing trading symbol "ESX". The Company is also listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EWX1".

Paul Loudon, President and CEO of Essex said: "We are excited to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. This listing gives us exposure to the US investment community and is an important milestone in our investor relations strategy."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

In addition, the Company has submitted an application to the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to have the Company's common shares eligible for delivery and depository services with the DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transactional costs for participating stock brokerages. Investors can find the current Canadian financial disclosure of the Company on its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Essex

Essex Minerals is an exploration and development company focused on mineral exploration and development opportunities where it can adopt an option earn-in and joint venture model without the issuance of vendor shares. By identifying geological teams that have already expended the time and capital to assemble top quality, advanced projects, with a particular emphasis on gold projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions. Management's time is shared across several different projects, as the geological teams already in place manage the approved exploration and development programmes. This strategy has the potential to accelerate the growth in shareholder value for Essex by earning an interest in a range of projects of merit in a much shorter time frame than otherwise would be possible.

ON BEHALF OF ESSEX MINERALS INC.

Paul Loudon

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Essex Minerals Inc

For further information: Harbor Access LLC, Graham Farrell, email: [email protected] Tel: +1 (416) 842 9003; Jonathan Paterson, email: [email protected] Tel: +1 (203) 862 0492, www.essexminerals.com