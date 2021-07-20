Essex Minerals Renews Investor Relations Contract

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Essex") (TSXV: ESX) is pleased to announce the continued appointment of Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive") based in Vancouver BC to provide external investor relations services to Essex.

Proactive is a leading multimedia news organisation, investor portal and events management company with offices in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver Sydney and Perth. Proactive operates financial websites in multiple languages providing breaking news and commentary on hundreds of listed companies in addition to organizing investor forums in major financial centers.

Proactive Investors will be paid CAD $22,500 for an additional twelve month contract. The services shall include comprehensive coverage of officially released news and other developments at the Company, interviews in audio, video and print formats featured on Proactive websites, Proactive Media, Reuters and distribution partner websites and distribution and promotion of all approved content through social media and the Proactive daily and weekly news summaries, sent to double opt-in subscribers, with the objective being to enhance the company's visibility within the global investment community. Neither Proactive Investors nor its control persons own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company.

About Essex

Essex Minerals is an exploration and development company focused on mineral exploration and development opportunities where it can adopt an option earn-in and joint venture model without the issuance of vendor shares. By identifying geological teams that have already expended the time and capital to assemble top quality, advanced projects, with a particular emphasis on gold projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions. Management's time is shared across several different projects, as the geological teams already in place manage the approved exploration and development programmes. This strategy has the potential to accelerate the growth in shareholder value for Essex by earning an interest in a range of projects of merit in a much shorter time frame than otherwise would be possible.

