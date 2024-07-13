LONG POND, Pa., July 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- EssentiallySports and its sub-brand Lucky Dog on Track (LDOT), the ultimate source for NASCAR enthusiasts is thrilled to announce an electrifying partnership with Real American Beer, FanControlled App, and SS Greenlight for a full activation at the upcoming Xfinity Race in Pocono. This joint activation promises to bring unparalleled excitement to the track and beyond, spotlighting the all-new Real American Beer and redefining the NASCAR experience for fans.

EssentiallySports Teams Up with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer and FanControlled App For Ultimate Activation at Pocono Xfinity Race

"Yo maniacs, Hulk Hogan here. And Real American Beer is going racing BROTHER.. partnered with FanControlled and EssentiallySports to control the No. 14 car the fans voted and Mason Massey is behind the wheel. So… WHATCHA GONNA DO BROTHER? When me, my car, Mason Massey, and Fan Controlled Racing go WILD ON YOU!" says the legendary WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and co-founder of Real American Beer.

The 'Wheel/Real American Hero' #14 Ford Mustang has been unveiled! On Saturday, July 13th, the #14 car, piloted by the 'fan-voted' Mason Massey, will be hitting the track at Pocono, proudly sporting the Real American Beer branding. This collaboration aims to reignite the passion for NASCAR, a sentiment perfectly captured by the new motto: "Make Drinking Beer Cool Again."

As the driving force behind this partnership, EssentiallySports is committed to getting maximum eyeballs for Real American Beer and setting new benchmarks for a dynamic and immersive experience, making fans an integral part of the racing team. For this, the team has already started the magic at Pocono Raceway as they continue to amplify the experience for hardcore NASCAR fans.

Fan Engagement Like Never Before

This activation isn't just about the race; it's about the fans. EssentiallySports will be spearhead fan activation activities that promise to bring the spirit of NASCAR to life. Highlights include:

Beer Chugging Contests: Real American Beer by Hulk Hogan is all about bringing the fun back to beer drinking. With its bold flavors and iconic branding, it's more than just a drink; it's a lifestyle. Fans can now participate in thrilling beer-chugging contests, bringing the camaraderie and fun of NASCAR to the fore.

Real American Beer by Hulk Hogan is all about bringing the fun back to beer drinking. With its bold flavors and iconic branding, it's more than just a drink; it's a lifestyle. Fans can now participate in thrilling beer-chugging contests, bringing the camaraderie and fun of NASCAR to the fore. Interactive FanControlled App Experience: Through the FanControlled App, fans will have the unique opportunity to control aspects of the race, giving all the 'Motorheads' a behind-the-wheel experience.

Through the FanControlled App, fans will have the unique opportunity to control aspects of the race, giving all the 'Motorheads' a behind-the-wheel experience. The Lucky Dog on Track Effect: LDOT is here to bring the mojo back to NASCAR, ensuring fans experience the sport in all its glory. The LDOT brand logo isn't just iconic; it's the emblem of every Motorhead's passion and drive. This is more than a design; it's a declaration!

About EssentiallySports

EssentiallySports is a leading sports media brand dedicated to delivering the latest news, analysis, and fan-centric content across all major sports. With a mission to engage and entertain, EssentiallySports continues to be at the forefront of sports journalism and fan engagement.

Let's make drinking beer cool again. See you at Pocono!

Notes during call with Varun and Bharat

FCR- in NASCAR, cars are called charters - 3 series cup series, Xfinity, and truck series. Fan Control Guys rented charters for select races.

Real american beer- full activation in atlanta, at POCONO real american is sponsoring the car.

Our job is to get eyeballs for real american beer, fcr and LDOT. with this partnership, we have to get eyeballs for real american beer. Fan activation activities. We are here to make nascar great again. Beer chugging contest.

PR: real american beer, - joint activation, activities teaser, interacting with the fans at POCONO, handing out exciting prices giveaways,

EssentiallySports

Brands: Essentially, Fan Controlled App, Pocono, Real American, Hulk Hogan, ES NASCAR Brand, LDOT (THE MOJO is to make NASCAR great again)

We are partnering with Real American - The motto is to make drinking beer cool again, 2:30 PM

To control the no. 14 car and fans voted mason massey is behind the wheels in the real american car Saturday July 13th in the Xfinity NASCAR series at POCONO.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460685/EssentiallySports_Teams.jpg

SOURCE EssentiallySports

Contacts: Varun Khanna, Mob: +91 8879127174 and Email: [email protected]