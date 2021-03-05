Essential Nature of Convenience Industry Recognized in Ontario with Inclusion of Workers in Phase 2 Vaccinations

TORONTO, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Premier Ford announced that essential workers in the convenience industry would be included in Phase 2 vaccinations. On behalf of its members, the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) would like to thank Premier Ford and the Ontario Government for recognizing the essential role of the convenience industry and the thousands upon thousands of workers across the Province who have kept deliveries of goods on schedule and stores open.

Local convenience stores across Ontario have continued to ensure Ontarians are able to access necessities when few options, and at times, when no other options, were available.

Anne Kothawala, President and CEO of CICC said, "At CICC, we have worked hard to ensure the work of our members – their commitment to meeting all standards while also serving their customers – was understood and seen by the government. Today's announcement helps validate the critical role our members and their teams have played and ensures their ongoing safety and protection.

"Throughout the pandemic, convenience stores and gas stations have taken on an increasingly central role providing Ontarians with basic goods. Across large urban centres and in the most remote towns, our members' warehouse, transportation and store services have been there to serve the people of Ontario. Like all essential workers, they remained open while adhering to government guidelines and often putting their own health at risk to serve the people in their communities."

While the pandemic and the need to remain safe and diligent of safety standards remain, Premier Ford said, "The light at the tunnel is a little bit brighter. I want to thank the front-line workers...you are absolutely amazing."

Kothawala echoes this sentiment, "At the CICC, we are proud of our members and their over 74,000 employees who have demonstrated excellence in their communities by adhering to public health guidelines while providing grocery items, ready-made meals, fuel, and thousands of other products to health workers, first responders, and supply chain workers since the pandemic began."

ABOUT: Convenience Industry Council of Canada

The Convenience Industry Council of Canada is a national, not-for-profit council that represents the convenience channel. Our members employ 216,000 Canadians and annually distribute and sell over $55 billion in goods and services. On behalf of our 8,500 members in Ontario, we want to acknowledge that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic your government has worked tirelessly to protect the people of Ontario.

SOURCE Convenience Industry Council of Canada

For further information: please contact: Anne Kothawala, President and CEO, Convenience Industry Council of Canada at (647) 242-3560 or [email protected]

Related Links

https://convenienceindustry.ca/

