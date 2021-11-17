eSSENTIAL Accessibility Named a Fastest Growing Tech Company by Deloitte

Accessibility-as-a-Service leader recognized on Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ lists, attributes three-year revenue growth of over 420% to an increased need for inclusion in a digital-first world

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading digital Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced its inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ™, Canada's preeminent technology awards program, as well as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. eA has seen revenue growth of more than 420% in the past three years.

As Canada-based businesses such as eCommerce giant Shopify increase their footprint in the U.S. technology market, eA has maintained its record growth on both sides of the border, becoming the market's leading accessibility-as-a-service provider and a promoter of inclusive, accessible digital experiences.

"Our accelerated growth reinforces the fact that there is a clear and urgent need for online equality, and we're committed to meeting that need universally," said Mark Steele , co-founder and CEO at eSSENTIAL Accessibility.

These recognitions follow other recent accomplishments for eA, including being named one of the Top Growing Canadian companies, according to The Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business rankings, being certified as a Great Place to Work Canada , and raising a $55 million Series B funding round led by KKR .

Steele attributes the company's sustained success to an increasing reliance on digital tools to work, shop and play, particularly in the past 18 months, and a dramatic increase in the amount of new online content created daily. Deloitte's reports highlight the importance of innovating to match this trend.

"We thank Deloitte for these two tremendous recognitions," Steele added. "They validate our team's passion, resolve and steadfast commitment to our mission, and the hard work of our customers as they go above and beyond to create inclusive digital experiences for people living with a disability."

More than 60 million people in Canada and the United States identify as having a disability, which can impact their ability to interact with digital content. In order to make that content accessible, website and digital product owners must understand the technical requirements for accessibility and follow legal regulations like the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). eA helps organizations navigate these waters and create the most accessible experience possible.

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie , partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

For more on how eA is building a more accessible future, visit www.essentialaccessibility.com .

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility

eSSENTIAL Accessibility is the smarter way to digital accessibility and legal compliance. As the leading Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, it enables brands to empower people by helping them deliver inclusive web, mobile, and product experiences that comply with global regulations and ensure that people of all abilities have equal access. Learn more at www.essentialaccessibility.com .

