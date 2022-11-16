eSSENTIAL Accessibility Announced as One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Program Winners for 2022

Digital Accessibility Solution Provider a Fastest-Growing Tech Company With Four-Year Revenue Growth of 529-Percent

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the leading digital Accessibility-as-a-Service platform, today announced its recognition as a winner in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™—a program that recognizes the fastest-growing Canadian technology companies based on four-year revenue growth. eA experienced revenue growth of 529% over the past four years, signifying a boom in the digital accessibility industry only accelerated by the pandemic's impact on digitization.

"The momentum eSSENTIAL Accessibility has gained in recent years represents not only powerful insight into the team's dedication to our mission, but shows how strong the need for digital accessibility has become," said Mark Steele, Co-founder and CEO of eSSENTIAL Accessibility. "Businesses and organizations face the need for improving the usability of their digital assets by all people across the entire spectrum of ability, at all ages, spanning through all demographics. eA is here to respond to this, and we are humbled by Deloitte's recognition of our impact."

This most recent recognition joins the list of accolades awarded to eA for growth and culture, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, its recognition as a 2022 Best Workplace™ for Giving Back, a Best Workplace™ for Today's Youth, and its acknowledgement by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies due to record year-over-year revenue growth. Reinforcing these honors, eA more than tripled its employee count from 2020 to 2022 before merging with Level Access, the global leader in digital accessibility, to form the premier platform for end-to-end digital accessibility management.

"Our newly joint company is responding to the need for accelerated adoption of digital accessibility, the need for scalability, and the need for an accessibility partner that can support an organization's ascension into a digital-first future," Steele added. "By coming together with Level Access, we will proceed on this upward trajectory to even greater heights while driving meaningful access and usability for all."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca

About eSSENTIAL Accessibility + Level Access

eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access empower organizations with the advanced software and expert managed services they need to create accessible and legally compliant websites, mobile apps, digital products, and documents. The mission is to achieve digital equality for all users by ensuring technology is accessible to people with disabilities and the growing aging population. eSSENTIAL Accessibility and Level Access announced the completion of their merger in August 2022. For more, visit www.levelaccess.com or www.essentialaccessibility.com.

