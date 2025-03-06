ESSA PHARMA INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, USA and VANCOUVER, Canada, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a pharmaceutical company that, prior to the discontinuation of its clinical trials and development programs, has been focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 5, 2025 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") resolved to set the number of directors of the Company at seven and re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin and Sandy Zweifach to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld David R. Parkinson 9,131,148 98.83 % 108,123 1.17 % Richard M. Glickman 8,823,885 95.50 % 415,386 4.50 % Franklin M. Berger 8,807,588 95.33 % 431,683 4.67 % Scott Requadt 9,130,637 98.82 % 108,634 1.18 % Marella Thorell 9,135,934 98.88 % 103,337 1.12 % Alex Martin 9,132,226 98.84 % 107,045 1.16 % Sandy Zweifach 9,112,900 98.63 % 126,371 1.37 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; and (ii) on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

Contact Information:

David Wood

Chief Financial Officer, ESSA Pharma Inc.

T: 778-331-0962

E: [email protected]

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a pharmaceutical company that was previously focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com.

