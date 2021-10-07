Esposure and LaunchLife Are Excited to Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch An Esports Franchise Opportunity

The educational and experiential esports offering will be sold under the Esposure brand and will initially focus on the U.S., UK, and Canada

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Esposure, a global esports technology company with a proprietary Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem focused on developing the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers, has announced a strategic partnership with Canadian investment firm LaunchLife International to offer franchise opportunities of its educational and platform, know-how and concept.

Esposure provides a pathway to learn and earn while navigating opportunities in the esports industry. Students access STEM.org-accredited master classes and enrichment programs and connect with professionals in the esports community. The curriculum focuses on core facets of the esports industry, including event production, marketing, team management, gaming technology and competition.

"Esposure is on a mission to increase access to esports, which is one of the fastest growing industries in the world with a projected growth of 400% over the next 6-7 years," said Danny Martin, CEO of Esposure. "Through the creation of this franchise opportunity with LaunchLife, we'll be able to expedite growth to communities across the globe. And this approach provides an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs to become part of our mission to educate and empower individuals in the field of esports."

The partnership, which will initially focus on the U.S., UK, and Canada, will support the common goal of both entities to increase access to quality learning experiences by leveraging technology. The Esposure offering will join LaunchLife's portfolio of education platforms that include Engineering for Kids, School is Easy, Pitman Training, and Academy of Learning Career College.

"Our franchise brands share the common goal to change the lives of learners through the power of education," said Darryl M Simsovic CEO of LaunchLife. "We're excited to introduce our latest franchise concept as an investment opportunity in the fast-growing edutainment category. The addition of Esposure to our portfolio will further our ability to promote cutting-edge learning opportunities for children and adults."

About Esposure

Esposure is a global esports technology company with an Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem focused on developing the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers. The company's cutting-edge ecosystem was designed by gamers and created for the esports community to educate, entertain, and facilitate collaboration. Esposure's mission is to increase access to one of the fastest growing industries in the world, while providing an end-to-end pathway for aspiring professionals within the esports industry. Connect with Esposure on Facebook,Instagram and Twitter or visit the Esposure website for the latest news and events.

About LaunchLife

LaunchLife International is a Canadian investment firm that specializes in franchising education platforms targeted at both adult and child learning. The company's portfolio of flexible, supportive environments—which include Engineering for Kids, School is Easy, Pitman Training, and Academy of Learning Career College—empower dedicated people to achieve their learning goals. Visit www.launchlife.com to learn more about these brands.

