Immerse yourself in faraway worlds, groundbreaking space missions and spectacular immersive scenes that showcase the evolution of our solar system. Narrated by Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o , Worlds Beyond Earth takes us on an exhilarating journey that reveals the surprisingly dynamic nature of the worlds that revolve around our Sun and the unique conditions that make life on our planet possible.

Created by an award-winning team of scientists, educators, and science visualization experts from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, Worlds Beyond Earth whisks spectators away on an adventure through the solar system, from our Moon and planetary neighbours Mars and Venus to beyond the asteroid belt. They will discover worlds of ice and gas—such as Saturn and Jupiter—that host moons and have an active weather, erupting volcanoes and buried oceans.

An era of spectacular exploration

Worlds Beyond Earth celebrates the explorations conducted by man's closest surrogates: the robotic explorers of the past 50 years. Viewers will land on our neighbouring worlds, recreated from real events at specific locations, such as landing on the gray, cratered surface of the Moon, discovering the liquid methane lakes on Saturn's moon Titan, and more. Visualizations based on 13 years of data from NASA's Cassini spacecraft show spectators Saturn's impressive swirling rings as they have never been seen before.

The public will also encounter one of Jupiter's many moons, Io—the most volcanically active object in the solar system; Europa, another of Jupiter's moons whose icy crust contains more liquid water than all of Earth's oceans; Comet 67P, a frozen object that travels between the inner and outer solar system and that ESA's Rosetta probe has been chasing for 10 years; and the dry, dusty landscape of Mars, based on high-resolution global maps from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Mars Global Surveyor and ESA's Mars Express.

Worlds Beyond Earth Trailer Starting June 18 Audience: Ages 7 and up Duration: 25 minutes Combined with the animated show Celestial Chronicles See the movie schedule .

About the American Museum of Natural History de New York

Founded in 1869, the museum is one of the world's preeminent scientific, educational and cultural institutions. It features 45 permanent exhibition rooms as well as galleries for temporary exhibitions. The museum's five active research divisions and three interdisciplinary centers support approximately 200 scientists.

