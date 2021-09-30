Tous les monstres ont disparu! (in French only) - for 4 to 8 year-olds Henry-Teuscher Auditorium at the Reception Centre Monday to Friday, 11:30 am. Starting Oct. 18, 11:30 am and 1:30 pm Saturday and Sunday, 1:30 pm. Starting Oct. 9, 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm Madame Topinambour is the best-known monster-sitter in town. While she was napping, her door blew open and all the monsters ran away. Will she manage to get them back home again before their owners return? Maybe squash sandwiches are the answer. Everybody knows monsters are just crazy about squash!

Limited seating. Reservations mandatory at the Reception Centre. Duration: 30 min.

It's all about squash!

Outdoor animation booth - every day, from 10 am to 5 pm

Acorn squash, butternut squash, gourds, pumpkins, pattypan squash, winter squash—the gourd or squash family (Cucurbitaceae) includes a huge number of varieties of different colours and shapes, some funny and some just plain weird. These plants have to go through a complicated process before they can produce fruit. Come and see squash pass through these stages and grow in front of your eyes!

KOWAI! Des histoires à faire peur… (in French only) - for 4 to 8 year-olds

Japanese Pavilion - Monday to Friday, 10:30 am and 12:30 am; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 am and 1:30 pm

Japanese folklore teems with frightening characters: ogres, witches, spirits and demons. Are you brave enough to listen to tales of their evil deeds? Yield to the charm and evocative power of kamishibai—Japanese paper theatre. Your imagination will do the rest!

Virtual Pumpkin-decorating Contest

The 2021 edition of the Jardin botanique's decorated pumpkin contest will be held online. Use your imagination to transform your pumpkin, or any other member of the amazing squash family. Take inspiration from its shape, colour or texture.

Enter the contest - September 25 to October 15

Vote online - October 16 to 24

IMPORTANT

Tickets must be reserved online: espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing Gardens of Light and Funk and Pumpkins

To combine the two activities, be sure to reserve your Gardens of Light ticket first (fixed date and time) to automatically gain access to Funk and Pumpkins! Vaccine passport and photo ID are required for all visitors 13 years and older.

The events Gardens of Light and Funk and Pumpkins are presented in partnership with La Presse.

Digital Press Kit: https://bit.ly/ActivitésAutomne

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

