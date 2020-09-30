Espace pour la vie is closing its museums to the public for 28 days starting Thursday, October 1

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Now that the Government of Quebec has raised the alert level to red for the Greater Montreal area, Espace pour la vie is forced to close the Biodôme, the Jardin botanique (including the outdoor gardens) and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan, from October 1 to 28 inclusively.

Ticket holders will be refunded

By the end of October, Espace pour la vie will automatically refund all those who purchased tickets for either of its museums during the closure period.

A 28-day shutdown, for the time being

The closure is currently scheduled for a period of 28 days. The situation will be re-evaluated in light of the pandemic's progress by the Government of Quebec and the Public Health Agency. At the end of the 28-day period, new directives will be issued. Espace pour la vie will inform the public of the evolution of the situation through social networks and its website.

This measure has no impact on the Insectarium, which is currently closed for work and scheduled to reopen in 2021.

Virtual content to connect even more with nature

During this forced pause, Espace pour la vie museums will continue their mission through their digital platforms (Web, social networks, newsletters, etc.), filled with educational and entertaining content. The public can visit Origins, the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan's virtual exhibition, check out Jardin botanique's Green Pages (horticultural and botanical notebooks) or find activities to do with young people in connection with nature.

For more information, please contact Espace pour la vie by email or by phone at 514 868-3000, Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: Marie-Joëlle Filion, Espace pour la vie, 514 868-4840, [email protected]

