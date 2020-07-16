eSmartr, Steve Aoki Partner on a Line of Cognitive Boosting Smart Compression Sleeves

"As a creator who is constantly working, finding incremental gains to help expand my mental output is important," says Aoki. "The eSmartr Sleeve is part of my mindfulness routine, adding that extra mental boost whether I'm in the studio, working out, gaming, or relaxing."

The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve uses Cognitive Boost Technology. This proprietary pattern improves cognitive function when in contact with the skin, helping to reduce stress and anxiety, increase focus and attention, and improve memory and clarity. With nothing else like it in the market, the Sleeve is a tool that can elevate one's wellness journey, top-of-mind during these unprecedented times.

"Steve Aoki is passionate about mental wellness and naturally improving mindfulness, making him the perfect partner for eSmartr," says Jay Dhaliwal, eSmartr CEO. "We're excited about Steve's release and helping more people benefit from our technology."

On July 22, the media is exclusively invited, alongside Steve Aoki, to view the full collection via a Zoom Press Conference. The Steve Aoki collection captures Steve's personality and brand and will be available in the full arm and forearm options. eSmartr's first collaborative collection with Steve Aoki - the first of many to come with global brands - provides a 100% natural mental wellness solution for everyone to gain a mental edge.

Press Conference: July 22, 2020 @ 2:30 pm EST

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3jSCLSCvTl6sKzrestoi0w

Press Kit: www.esmartr.com/epk/steveaoki

About eSmartr

A neuroscience and wellness company that makes mindfulness easy. The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve uses skin-to-brain Cognitive Boost Technology™, providing the mental edge to optimize performance.

About Steve Aoki

Two-time Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer, Steve Aoki, is one of today's most successful American cross-genre artists. With over 2.8B streams on Spotify, Aoki's recently released "Neon Future IV" (April 2020), has rocketed in streams to date with singles like "Maldad" with Maluma and "Let It Be Me" ft. Backstreet Boys, amplifying his already lauded discography.

THE AOKI FOUNDATION, supports organizations in brain science research that focuses on regenerative medicine and brain preservation.

