The recycled plastic in ESKA's spring and sparkling water bottles are sourced from Quebec's Blue Box and other recycling systems. The rPET bottles are themselves recyclable, which is part of the brand's commitment to environmental sustainability and contributing to the circular economy. In fact, these recycled PET bottles in turn become new bottles, that means continuous reuse – an idea that ESKA calls the "Recycle of Life".

"Preserving and protecting the environment is a core value for ESKA," says Michel McArthur, the company's Chief Operating Officer. "We are truly proud to have successfully converted 100% of our bottles to recycled plastic while maintaining a premium product from a glacial esker," he concludes. "We will no longer use any new plastic in the manufacturing of our bottles."

Crafted by the source

Sourced from a protected spring, ESKA's natural spring water has been filtered by nature for over 15 years. These ancient Canadian soils have created a natural filtration system that gives ESKA a uniquely fresh, clean taste. In fact, ESKA natural spring water is so pure that it goes from the source to the table with virtually no human intervention. For ESKA Sparkling, the only thing added is natural flavors and carbonation.

About Eska

ESKA offers 100% Quebec water, which comes from sources perfectly protected by their environment. ESKA water is distinguished by its exceptional taste and purity. It is 100% naturally filtered by nature. ESKA is a Quebec incorporated company with corporate offices based in Laval and its bottling facility in Abitibi, QC. ESKA operates exclusively in Canada and 100% of its products are made in Quebec. In fact, nearly all of ESKA's 130 employees live and work in the local Quebec community. www.eska.com

