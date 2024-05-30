MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN), one of the largest owners and operators of retirement residences in Canada, announced the release of its fourth Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report"). Chartwell is proud to highlight significant achievements across multiple facets of its operations in 2023, reflecting an unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of residents, supporting employees, and responsibly managing its environmental impact. Stakeholders are invited to visit Chartwell.com to explore key highlights of the ESG Report and insights into Chartwell's sustainability initiatives and corporate responsibility efforts as showcased in the latest report.

Advancements in Diversity and Inclusion

"At Chartwell, our commitment to diversity and inclusion is foundational to our success. This year, we have taken major steps forward with our recruitment efforts, creating a workplace where diversity is both represented and celebrated. This progress allows us to attract top talent, drive innovation and growth, and contributes to our vision of Making People's Lives BETTER," said Jonathan Boulakia, Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Legal Officer.

The progress made from 2022 to 2023 demonstrates tangible results in creating a workplace that celebrates diversity, including 27% BIPOC representation among residence employees and 15% BIPOC representation among residence managers, as well as 17% LGBTQ+ representation among residence employees, and 11% LGBTQ+ representation among residence managers.

Empowering Women in Leadership

Recognizing the critical importance of gender diversity within leadership, 44% of Chartwell's senior leadership roles are occupied by women and 77% of the total workforce is female. Once again, Chartwell has been recognized by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine's Women Lead Here list. This annual benchmark highlights Canadian companies demonstrating exceptional gender diversity within their senior leadership teams. Chartwell's commitment to gender diversity and inclusivity aligns with the company's broader ESG strategy, promoting an equitable workplace and reducing gender disparities.

Exceptional Resident Satisfaction and Employee Engagement

In 2023, Chartwell achieved exceptional resident satisfaction, with a 61% "Very Satisfied" score, a 7 percentage points increase from the previous year. Overall, including "Satisfied" residents, Chartwell's score reached 87%, surpassing the industry average, according to Sensight, the third-party firm overseeing the survey. Additionally, Chartwell's Employee Engagement survey indicated significant progress, with 54% of employees reporting being "Highly Engaged," contributing to an overall score of 84% for engagement.

Strengthening Community Relationships and Societal Impact

In October 2022, The Chartwell Foundation officially launched to support Canadian seniors and meaningful charities aligned with the vision of Making People's Lives Better. The foundation aims to address loneliness and isolation by fulfilling seniors' dreams and enhancing their quality of life and sense of purpose. In 2023, The Chartwell Foundation granted the wishes of 18 seniors, reuniting loved ones, celebrating lifelong passions, and paying tribute to past legacies.

Setting the Standards in Environmental Stewardship

Chartwell is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint. In 2023, the company improved its Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) score by 15 points and earned a Green Star Designation for achieving a score higher than 50% of the points allocated to each of GRESB's benchmarking components. Chartwell's partnership with PrintReleaf has enabled the company to offset over 4.3 million pages of paper through the planting of 521 trees, underscoring a strong commitment to sustainability.

"Our 2023 ESG report showcases Chartwell's steadfast dedication to corporate responsibility, a bedrock in the sector of senior care and services. Our commitment to Making People's Lives Better is the guiding principle behind every aspect of our organization; it shapes our daily operations and influences our decision-making processes, reflecting our strong organizational ethos," said Chartwell's Chief Executive Officer Vlad Volodarski.

Chartwell's 2023 ESG report provides in-depth insights and compelling narratives that reinforce its continued commitment to enriching the lives of people and communities across the country.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of senior housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is one of the largest operators in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country. For more information, visit http://www.chartwell.com.

