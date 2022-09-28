ESG-focused programs earn national TOBY and BOMA BEST Gold for Fengate's office portfolio

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Fengate Asset Management ("Fengate") is proud to share that the firm has earned the Building Owners and Managers Association of Canada (BOMA) BEST Gold certification for 1835 Yonge Street in Toronto, 1111 and 1122 International Boulevard in Burlington, and 2010, 2020 and 2060 Winston Park Drive in Oakville. With these, Fengate has now received BOMA BEST Gold certification for its 1.7 million square foot office portfolio, managed on behalf of its investors, including the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC). The Fengate office portfolio also includes 2265-2275 Upper Middle Road East in Oakville, which was recently presented with BOMA's national award for The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) in the Suburban Office Park – Mid Rise category.

BOMA is a leading commercial real estate association that promotes and advances best management practices across the industry. BOMA BEST is Canada's largest environmental assessment and certification program for existing buildings. Its unique, voluntary program provides owners and managers with a consistent framework for assessing the environmental performance and management of existing buildings of all sizes. TOBY, one of the most comprehensive programs of its kind in the commercial real estate industry in North America, recognizes quality in commercial real estate buildings and rewards excellence in building management.

"Earning BOMA BEST Gold for our entire office portfolio and the National TOBY for 2265 and 2275 Upper Middle Road reflects our ongoing commitment to keep existing and future tenants engaged and provide them with healthy, vibrant workspaces, by implementing programs aligned with our values of environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance," said Scott Caverley, Senior Vice President, Leasing and Asset Management, Fengate. "We are proud of what our team has accomplished thus far, and we will continue to strive to sustain the momentum of our ESG journey."

Fengate's property management team puts an emphasis on energy and water conservation, waste management, community engagement, and policy and operational efficiencies. Their efforts have garnered several distinctions in the last year, including:

BOMA BEST Gold certifications for 2265-2275 Upper Middle Road East and 1315 North Service Road East in Oakville in December 2021

in BOMA BEST Gold certifications for the Concorde Corporate Centre buildings at 1-3 Concorde Gate and 12 Concorde Place in Toronto in January 2022

in International WELL Building Institute's (IWBI) WELL Health-Safety Rating for Fengate's office portfolio in April 2022

BOMA Toronto's TOBY Award in the Suburban Office Park – Mid Rise category for 2265-2275 Upper Middle Road East in May 2022

BOMA Toronto's Certificate of Excellence for 1315 North Service Road East in May 2022

BOMA BEST Gold certifications for 1835 Yonge Street; 1111 and 1122 International Boulevard; and 2010, 2020 and 2060 Winston Park Drive in August 2022

BOMA Canada's National TOBY Award in the Suburban Office Park – Mid Rise category for 2265-2275 Upper Middle Road East in September 2022

"The pursuit of these certifications and awards signify Fengate's pride in managing these properties on behalf of our investors," said Jaime McKenna, Managing Director and Group Head of Real Estate. "The BOMA Gold and WELL Health-Safety seals displayed across the buildings in our office portfolio are testaments of our property management team's dedication to provide our tenant community with safe, sustainable, and engaging work environments."

A number of Fengate Real Estate's ESG initiatives are outlined in their 2022 ESG Report, while the firm's overarching ESG programs are published in the Fengate ESG Policy and Case Studies reports.

About Fengate Asset Management

Fengate Asset Management is a leading alternative investment manager focused on real estate, infrastructure and private equity strategies. With offices in Canada and the United States, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and partnerships, and an established reputation as one of the most active real asset investors and developers in North America. Fengate Real Estate, a division of Fengate Asset Management, has been strategically developing and managing real estate assets since 1974.

