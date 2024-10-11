ESET Canada Extends Partnership with the Calgary Flames for Another Three Years, Celebrating Regional Success and Community Engagement

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Tech and Sport will collide for the next three years at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the proud home of the Calgary Flames.

The ink has dried and it's official — ESET Canada, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has extended its partnership with the Flames. This renewed commitment reflects ESET's ongoing success and brand momentum in Western Canada, where the partnership has played a significant role in driving regional business growth and brand recognition in the B2B segment.

"Our partnership with the Calgary Flames has brought us closer to our customers by meeting them where they are," said Bob Bonneau, Country Manager for ESET Canada. "This collaboration allows us to engage meaningfully with the vibrant hockey community in Alberta and beyond, creating opportunities for deeper connections through our shared passions. By being present both on the ground and in the arena, we're able to build stronger relationships with customers while growing our presence in Western Canada."

Thanks to brand exposure with the Flames, ESET Canada has experienced substantial growth in Western Canada, making it the fastest-growing region for the company. This success is driven by increased market penetration in Alberta's mid-market enterprise segment, contributing to an impressive 75% overall business growth in the region. Business customers, particularly mid-market companies struggling with cybersecurity talent gaps, are rapidly discovering and gravitating toward ESET MDR services.

As a part of the renewed agreement, ESET Canada will receive five minutes of Digitally Enhanced Dasherboard (DED) time during each of the 41 regular season Flames home games, enhancing brand visibility during key moments of the game. The updated agreement also features prominent rinkboard placements and LED exposure, complementing the TV spots and "Protect the Net" in-game broadcast feature. These efforts collectively ensure that ESET remains a visible and trusted name within the arena and among its target audience.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with ESET Canada," said Lorenzo DeCicco, Chief Operating Officer of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC). "ESET's commitment to cybersecurity aligns perfectly with our own emphasis on strong defence, both on and off the ice. We are also pleased with ESET's support of grassroots hockey initiatives, another alliance with CSEC's mission to be the heartbeat of our community."

The sports buck does not stop with the NHL either. ESET Canada is also committed to supporting women's sports at the local level. This season, the company is a proud supporter of the Leaside U13AA girls' hockey team in the Greater Toronto Area. ESET believes that the intersection between the representation of women in tech and women in sport is deeply connected, and the team is dedicated to supporting both of these opportunities. A great example is how ESET Canada runs an annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, aimed at empowering the next generation of women leaders in tech.

Stay tuned for more opportunities in the future as ESET continues to support youth sports across the country.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X.

Media Contact: Danielle Wood, Enterprise Canada, (905) 483-2147