ESE Entertainment Announces Distribution Arrangement for Esports and Athletics Supplement "Over Power", in Collaboration with European Pharmaceutical Company Pharmovit and Professional Esports Athlete "Puki Style"

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTC PINK: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced distribution of "Over Power", one of the world's first branded esports edible supplements, through direct e-commerce sales. Sales of the supplement will add to ESE's existing diversified revenue streams of esports related assets and partnerships.

Over Power was designed to enhance performance in various domains relevant to competitive esports and athletic sports, including: concentration, focus, caffeine regulation, mood balance, stress regulation, reflex enhancement, anti-fatigue and mental efficiency. Over Power's principal active ingredients include nootropics of various origins, including Brahmi, Japanese ginkgo and Siberian ginseng. Over Power has completed regulated testing and has shown a positive impact in training and performance for both esports and physical athletes. Over Power is produced by Pharmovit, an established Europe-based pharmaceutical-grade manufacturer of dietary supplements.

ESE will commence online distribution and sales of Over Power on December 11. The supplement will be available for purchase at the official ESE store www.ese.gg/shop and in Poland through and www.zdrowaznatury.pl.

Over Power was created and founded by Łukasz "Puki Style" Zygmunciak, one of the most recognizable esports athletes of the gaming franchise League of Legends in Europe. In April 2020, on the eve of the EU Masters final, the term "Puki Mania" was coined, when 4,000 fans posted Puki Style's photo on social media in support.

Łukasz "Puki Style" Zygmunciak commented, "As a professional player and athlete, I've always sought a supplement that will contribute to my activity both in-game and outside of it. I'm thankful to ESE and Pharmovit for the opportunity to be the first player to contribute to the creation of such a product."

Paweł Korzeniecki, Pharmovit Commercial Director, commented, "Over Power - by Puki Style is a big step in developing awareness of physical and mental health in the field of computer games. Working with Łukasz, our main goal was to increase mental performance not only of athletes but also aspiring gamers."

Michał Mango, Chief of Strategy at ESE Entertainment, commented, "ESE collaborating with one of the most recognizable esports athletes in Europe and a pharmaceutical manufacturer is completely original in the domestic esports and gaming-related market. The collaboration also highlights the increasing professionalization of the world of esport through a responsible approach to diet and supplementation."

Investor Relations Engagements

ESE is also pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Octagon Media Corp. ("Octagon"), the operator of Wall Street Reporter, for a six-month investor marketing program. Under the engagement, Octagon will receive compensation of USD$125,000 and 750,000 stock options (the "Options"), exercisable for two years at a price of $0.56 per share. Octagon is at arm's length to ESE and, aside from the Options, does not hold any securities of ESE.

ESE also announces that it has engaged Daniel Mogil to provide investor relations management services and act as the Company's investor relations manager. Mr. Mogil has been engaged for an initial term of five months for a monthly fee of $3,500.

About Pharmovit

Pharmovit is a Polish manufacturer of dietary supplements without artificial fillers. Since 2013, it has produced a wide range of products, including plant extracts, vitamins and minerals, chokeberry products, BIO products and supplements for physically active people. Pharmovit operates an innovative production line and a warehouse for raw materials and finished products.

About Lukasz Zygmunciak

Łukasz "Puki Style" Zygmunciak is one of the most successful Polish League of Legends players. In his eight-year history, Łukasz has repeatedly won the title of Polish Champion, followed by last year's European Vice-Championship with the K1CK Esports Club. On the night of EUM's final (9 April 2020), the international esports community experienced "Puki Mania", where four thousand people placed the marksman's photo in their social media, reaching a total reach of over 1.5 million hits.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: For further information about ESE, please contact: Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations, [email protected], 647-492-1535

