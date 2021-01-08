ESE announces Actina as K1CK Esports' new sponsor for 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE") is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2021, Actina - a leading gaming hardware brand – has announced they will be sponsoring K1CK esports for the 2021 season. The League of Legends K1CK team Competes in Ultraliga, a Riot Games licensed league that is broadcasted on national TV in Poland on the Polsat Games Channel.

After a breakthrough year in 2020, K1CK looks to repeat as Ultraliga Champions in 2021. K1CK was also able to advance to the European Masters final in 2020. The team is determined to return to the European Masters final in 2021.

"Since joining the Ultraliga, our team has been successful not only locally but internationally. We are proud to welcome a partner as strong as Actina. We hope that, thanks to the professional hardware support of Actina's technology team, our players' gaming experience will be even better," says Pedro Fernandes, Director of K1CK Esports.

"To date, Actina has been mainly focused on the Counter Strike Global Offensive esports scene, sponsoring both teams and events. We are pleased to announce that we are expanding our esports footprint by entering the game of League of Legends. By sponsoring one of the best teams in Europe, K1CK allows us to continue to build brand recognition not only in Poland but globally.", comments Michał Miłkowski, Board Advisor for Business Development of Components and PC Actina brand at Action S.A.

Actina and ESE have maintained a strong partnership since entering the European esports and gaming market in 2019. This is highlighted by several successful collaborations. Most notably when ESE organized a Rocket League tournament that hosted FC Barcelona esports Rocket League team, in Arena Gliwice. Actina was also a sponsor of several other tournaments and leagues ESE has organized, such as Rocketmania, E-AMPY and Poznan Game Arena.

"We are excited to expand and build on our partnership with Actina in 2021. Actina is a proven partner and one of the market leaders in Poland. Both ESE and Actina are publicly listed companies and share a common vision, and that is to continue to expand globally.", adds Jędrzej Stęszewski, ESE Europe's Director of Operations.

About Actina

Actina is a Polish hardware brand established in 2001. Since then, Actina has constantly been enriching and expanding its product offering focusing mainly on advanced technologies. The companies commitment to esports and gaming with both professional gamers and gaming enthusiats has been a core focus of expansion. Actina also provides equipment for business customers and home users, as well as graphic workstations and streamers. The Actina brand belongs to ACTION S.A., a company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2006 | www.actina.pl.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

About K1CK Esports Club

K1CK Esports Club is an esports organization based in Europe. More than 100 world-class players have played under the K1CK team name, including Ricardo "fox" Pacheco and Carlos "ocelote" Santiago. The current stars of the team include League of Legends player Lukasz "Puki Style" Zygmunciak and FIFA player João "JOliveira10" Oliveira. | www.k1ck.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to the sponsorship by Actina and the reception of same in the market; the future success of the K1CK esports team; and the benefits derived by ESE from Actina's sponsorship. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: about ESE, please contact: Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations, [email protected], 647-492-1535

