Escarpment Corridor Alliance Calls on Provincial Candidates to Prioritize Protection of Ontario's Greenbelt Ahead of Upcoming Election

COLLINGWOOD, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Escarpment Corridor Alliance (ECA) has sent an Open Letter to Provincial Candidates in Simcoe-Grey and Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, urging all Members of Provincial Parliament (MPPs) and political parties to commit to protecting the Niagara Escarpment—an integral part of Ontario's Greenbelt—from destructive development.

The Open Letter can be found here .

"The Niagara Escarpment is facing unprecedented threats," said Jarvis Strong, Executive Director for the ECA. "Large-scale proposals, including a massive hotel and spa development, threaten to undermine the ecological integrity of South Georgian Bay's Escarpment. The current land use planning framework must clearly prevent developments that clash with the original intent and spirit of the Niagara Escarpment Plan."

Over the past two years, the ECA has been working tirelessly to raise awareness and educate both the public and policymakers about the need for stronger protections. The group is advocating for amendments to the Niagara Escarpment Plan that reflect the latest scientific research and best practices to safeguard the Niagara Escarpment for generations to come.

"The upcoming provincial election represents a crucial moment to engage with our future political leaders," Jarvis Strong added. "It's an opportunity to ensure that the Niagara Escarpment's protection is a priority for all parties moving forward."

About the ECA:

The Escarpment Corridor Alliance is dedicated to protecting the Niagara Escarpment of Southern Georgian Bay. By creating a connected ecological corridor, we ensure a legacy of biodiversity, recreation, and sustainability for generations to come. Together, we can balance nature, economy, and community while safeguarding the heart of our region.

