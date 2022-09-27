Escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Minimum Security Unit

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 27, 2022, during the 11:50 a.m. count, staff members at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that Johnathan Jeffery Kessel was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and Prince Albert detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Escape - Johnathan Jeffery Kessel (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Johnathan Jeffery Kessel is 30 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10") in height and weighs 88 kg (194 lbs). He has a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He is currently serving a sentence of two years for robbery.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Johnathan Jeffery Kessel is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203