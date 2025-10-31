CRANE RIVER, MB, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 30, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m. staff members at O-chi-chak-ko-sipi Healing Lodge, a minimum-security section 81 facility, discovered that residents Clifford Lamirande and Cory Everett were not accounted for.

The police have been notified and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will continue to work with them to locate the offenders as quickly as possible.

Clifford Lamirande (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region) Cory Everett (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Clifford Lamirande is 33 years old, measures 180 cm (5'11") in height and weighs 105kg (231 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair and has tattoos on the right hand, left hand, neck and right calf.

He is serving a sentence of 6 years, 10 months, 3 days for Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault Intentional Use of Force, Sexual Assault With a Weapon, Utter Threats to Cause Death or Harm, Sexual Assault and Aggravated Assault.

Cory Everett is 39 years old, measures 168 cm (5'6") in height and weighs 69kg (152 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair and has tattoos on right forearm and hand, left forearm and hand, chest, back, and left ring finger.

He is currently serving a sentence of 5 years, 4 months, 13 days for Possession of Schedule I/II Substance, Possession of Property Obtained By Crime for Trafficking Under $5000, Escape or Being At Large Without Excuse and Flight from Peace Officer.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Clifford Lamirande or Cory Everett is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

