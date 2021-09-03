DUCK LAKE, SK, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - During the 10:30 p.m. count on September 2, 2021, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Lucas Paintednose was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rosthern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. September 3, 2021, Lucas Paintednose was apprehended by police. CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

