ESAU & HUEBER and NDL CRAFT announce a new strategic global alliance within the brewing and beverage industry

SCHROBENHAUSEN, Germany and DETROIT and JINAN, China, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Esau & Hueber, a leading brewing technology supplier for over forty years, a member of the Bauer Group, and NDL Craft, a China-based global manufacturer of high quality brewhouse equipment and tanks today announced a new strategic alliance.

The alliance combines Esau & Hueber's expertise as a total solution provider within the brewing process and NDL Craft's strong manufacturing capabilities in China.

Esau & Hueber's Managing Director, Christoph Sedlaczek, commented "This strategic alliance is the consequence of changes within the structure and demands of our customers in a world where global supply chains demand Best Price solutions on the supply side. Decades of technical developments in combination with state of the art automation concepts like our WinBrew® system are the basis for success."

President of NDL Craft, Lyman Luan, commented, "We're excited about the significant potential to increase our global market penetration in working with a high-technology European partner like Esau & Hueber. They are an industry leader in Brewing, Engineering, Yeast-Technology and Automation."

Harald Koch, Managing Director of Esau & Hueber, added "by partnering with NDL Craft, we are in better position to serve our global customer base with high quality brewing equipment, shortened lead times and optimized customer services. The CRAFT LINE systems we have developed cater to the special needs of craft breweries. These systems are expandable in their capacity and they bring professional technology with high flexibility into harmony."

About ESAU & HUEBER:

Esau & Hueber, a division of the BAUER Group, has more than 40 years of experience in engineering and production of functional modules and systems for the brewing and beverage industry with a strong background in Yeast Management and Aeration Technology.

Our websites: www.esau-hueber.de

About NDL CRAFT:

The NDL GROUP, headquartered in China has operations in Detroit, Michigan and Sheffield, England, is a specialized engineering and global business consulting company, providing a wide range of services to meet the strict demands of our customer's requests for more than 20 years. NDL Craft, is a brewing equipment manufacturer and engineering company that provides turnkey projects throughout the world, founded in 2011.

Our websites: www.ndlcraft.com

