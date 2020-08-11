Errol A. Gibbs Presents: A Black Empowerment Manifesto (BEM)

A compelling call-to-action ―to address Black empowerment issues to secure the future of the next generation(s) ―the next 30 Years (2020 – 2050)

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - "A Black Empowerment Manifesto" (BEM) is the brainchild of Errol Gibbs. His inspiration to write the "manifesto" came after 50 years (1970 – 2020), observing the challenges that Blacks face in the North American Diaspora and worldwide. More importantly, participating in Black History Month (BHM) celebrations in Canada over the past 25 years (1995 – 2020) inspired the manifesto.

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact revealed the health vulnerability of people of colour, particularly Blacks and indigenous peoples. Compounding this epoch-making event was the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, a 46-year-old Black American male in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill, opened up fissures in the Black-White racial divide. It resulted in an unprecedented response by people of all "races," colours, cultures, and social and economic backgrounds. They took to the streets in protest marches ―worldwide, including Canadians ―in what global watchers refer to as history-making events.

Some corporate executives and governmental organizations have begun to investigate how their inequitable responses to Blacks' concerns over several decades have limited the growth of black communities' ―from educational, political, corporate, and social and economic empowerment perspectives. Some corporate executives are offering to fund Black community organizations voluntarily and introduce Employment Equity Initiatives (EEI).

Praise to Wes Hall, ICD.D, Executive Chairman, KSS Group of Companies, and his executive partners for leading the BlackNorth Initiative virtual Summit on July 20, 2020. "Anti-Black systemic racism has to end," Hall said. "As business leaders, we must be aware that (systemic racism) has a material impact on our business, our Black employees and their families" (CTV News: David Paddon: Monday, July 20, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT).

Corporate executives are aware that money is crucial as a "stop-gap" measure, and that the greater need is to build infrastructure capacity. Errol's response is "A Black Empowerment Manifesto." The manifesto is historical and practical in its outlook. It offers 15 Innovative Suggestions that can address Black empowerment from new and unique macro-level ―permanent infrastructure perspectives.

The manifesto also calls for a change in mindset ―particularly an "industrial mindset" (https://www.peopledesign.com/ideas/the-industrial-mindset/). These mindset changes are indispensable as the world enters the transformational Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) or Industry 4.0 (https://www.weforum.org/focus/fourth-industrial-revolution).

Please click on the link below to download a "free" PDF copy of the "MANIFESTO." Likewise, click the GOFUNDME link to read the seven campaign funding objectives. Your support will enable us to achieve them.

MANIFESTO LINK: https://www.gibbshappinessindex.com/manifesto/

GOFUNDME LINK: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-black-empowerment-quotmanifestoquot-2020-2050?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

About Errol Gibbs

Errol is a self-inspired researcher, philosopher, writer, mentor, and moderator. He is a former Scientific Engineering Technologist, Senior Process (Engineering) Designer, Project Management Analyst, and Planning and Scheduling Engineer Officer. Errol relinquished his technical career in 2002 to focus on human development issues, optimum happiness, and community empowerment.

