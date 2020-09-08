Eros Resources Corp. To Start Additional Exploration Work At bell Mountain, Permitting Stage Gold Mine Development Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - EROS Resources Corp. ("EROS" or the "Company") (TSXV: ERC) is pleased to announce that it is planning additional exploration and drilling at the Bell Mountain, a permitting stage gold mine development project, located in Churchill County, Nevada

"The purpose of the exploration programs is to potentially upgrade the existing resource base at this active, permitting stage gold mine development project, Bell Mountain." stated Ron Netolitzky, CEO of the company (For details about the current resource model, please refer to the following web page; https://www.erosresourcescorp.com/active-projects )

Bell Mountain is operated by Bell Mountain Exploration Corp., a Nevada corporation, wholly owned by EROS.

SOIL GEOCHEMICAL SURVEY TO IDENTIFY DRILL TARGETS

In an effort to identify satellite deposits of gold-silver mineralization at Bell Mountain, a soil geochemical survey is planned to cover approximately 992 acres (401 hectares) in near proximity and on trend with the known deposits.

Eros plans to collect 1,000 soil samples on a 200 ft x 200 ft sample grid. Where bedrock is present, a rock-chip sample will be collected. Certified reference material, blanks, duplicates, and second-lab check assays will be part of the quality control and assurance program. Targets will be determined by anomalous gold in soil and favorable geology (silicification) where present. Reverse-circulation exploration drilling will test targets as warranted.

Additional reverse-circulation drilling will include:

INFILL DRILLING

Select infill drill holes will be completed where cross sections indicate additional holes would add internal confidence to the resource estimate.

STEP OUT DRILLING

Step-out drilling will be conducted where the edges of mineralization are locally open or projected and untested.

CONDEMNATION DRILLING

A few condemnation holes are necessary to confirm barren ground where mine dumps are planned.

Most drill holes will be angle holes less than 300 ft in depth.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jeffrey Wilson of Carson City, Nevada, is a consulting geologist to Eros. Mr. Wilson is a "Qualified Person" within the context of National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the preparation of this news release and has read and approved its technical aspects.

About EROS

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange. The Company's business objective is the identification, acquisition and exploration of advanced-stage projects with a North American focus. In addition, the Company plans to make strategic investments with a global focus on a diverse commodity base. EROS managements' expertise supports this strategy.

Eros operates in the USA through its 100% owned subsidiary Bell Mountain Mining Corp., a Nevada corporation based in Carson City Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

EROS Resources Corp.

Ron Netolitzky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604-688-8115



For further information: EROS Resources Corp., Suite 420 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, T: 604-688-8115, w: www.erosresourcescorp.com; Investor Inquiries: Lubica Keighery, VP Corporate Development, [email protected], c: 778-889-5476