Ernst & Young Nominates Planbox CEO Ludwig Melik as 2019 Finalist for Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Planbox, a leading provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions, today announced the nomination of the company's CEO, Ludwig Melik, as a finalist in the Ernst & Young LLP (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Awards program for the Quebec region.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award is the world's most prestigious accolade for entrepreneurs, where winners and finalists represent the world's most influential, innovative and exclusive network of visionary business leaders. Nominees are evaluated by an independent panel of judges consisting of past winners and community leaders in each nominee's region. As the first and only global award of its kind, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year aims to celebrate and recognize the invaluable contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, energy, passion, leadership and achievement.

This year's Quebec finalists employ nearly 6,600 people and generate annual revenues of more than $2 billion. "One of the biggest shifts has been towards technology adoption," said Luc Charbonneau, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Quebec Program Co-Director. "Whether it's starting new companies, adopting digital tools or acquiring new capabilities, these entrepreneurs are weaving technology into everything they do to improve agility and gain a competitive edge."

For his leadership and achievement in the agile innovation management space, Ludwig will be honored as a finalist in the technology category at the annual awards gala at Arsenal Contemporary Art in Montreal November 7, 2019.

"It is an absolute honor for me and our team at Planbox to be recognized as a finalist for this unique award," said Ludwig. "This achievement, after all, is a reflection of the exceptional people I have the privilege of working with. It is therefore with tremendous pride and gratitude that I share this recognition with them, as we continue our journey in providing world-leading businesses with the necessary solutions to transform their businesses and enhance their innovation capabilities in an increasingly competitive landscape."

About Planbox

Planbox is the pioneering provider of cloud-based AI-Powered Agile Innovation Management solutions – from creative ideas to winning projects. Our mission is to help organizations thrive by transforming the culture of agile work, continuous re-invention, and creativity across the entire organization. Planbox is designed to provide agile innovation tools for everyone, built for companies and teams of all sizes. Planbox is trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands, including Blue Cross, Cargill, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, John Deere, Novartis, Ontario Power Generation, Sun Life Financial, Whirlpool and Verizon, with millions of internal and external users.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential, and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in 60 countries.

The 2019 Québec independent judging panel consists of Martin Deschênes, President and Founder, École d'Entrepreneurship de Beauce; Jacques Foisy, President and Managing Partner, Novacap; Jean-Yves Germain, Co-CEO, Groupe Germain; Brigitte Jalbert, President and CEO, Les Emballages Carrousel; Claudine Labelle, Founder and President, Fillactive; Constance Raymond, Vice-President, Outbox Technology; and Andrew Richardson, President, Targray.

This year's program national sponsors are ICI RDI, The TMX Group, The Globe and Mail Inc., Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Québec regional sponsors are Captivate Networks and NEXT Canada.

