HALIFAX, NS, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced today an extension of its 10-year partnership with Eastlink that will strengthen 5G mobile network service across the hundreds of communities that Eastlink serves. Following the launch of Eastlink's 5G network with its high-performing, energy-efficient Radio Access Network (RAN) last year, Ericsson will begin to supply 3500MHz mid-band radios and enhanced core network support for voice and data.

Eastlink and Ericsson connecting Eastern Canada with 5G

"Eastlink has a strong commitment to ensuring our customers have access to the latest technology and services wherever they are, for their work and life online," said Jeff Gillham, CEO, Eastlink. "Continuing our partnership with Ericsson, a global leader in the industry, will help us provide customers with the full scope of next-generation 5G experiences."

Eastlink launched its 5G network powered by Ericsson technology in March 2022, with the activation of its first sites in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The two companies have since been working together to build robust 5G infrastructure that will help transform industries and dramatically enhance day-to-day experiences for its customers. As part of this newly expanded partnership, the companies will activate Eastlink's 3500MHz spectrum, which will further enhance coverage, lower latency and deliver even faster speeds.

"5G has the power to transform our lives and businesses, and our longstanding partnership has helped ensure Eastlink's customers have access to world-class 5G technology," said Jeanette Irekvist, President, Ericsson Canada. "We are proud to continue our journey together as we deliver innovations and enhanced experiences for years to come through robust, reliable and sustainable next-generation networks."

The first company in Canada to fully sunset older, 3G technology to make way for the most advanced network capabilities of 5G, Eastlink has invested nearly $500M since its launch in 2013 to grow its mobile service across its Canadian footprint.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT Eastlink:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Powered by state-of-the-art fibre optic and mobile networks and driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions and to residential to business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities it serves.

