MONTRÉAL, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB), will present at the RBC Capital Markets 2025 Canadian Bank CEO Conference. The presentation will begin at 2:35 p.m. (EST) on January 7, 2025.

The webcast of the event will be available at:

https://kvgo.com/rbc/laurentian-bank-of-canada-jan-2025

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $47.4 billion in balance sheet assets and $24.7 billion in assets under administration.

SOURCE Laurentian Bank of Canada

Frédérique Lavoie-Gamache, Lead Advisor, Media and Investor Relations, Laurentian Bank of Canada, [email protected]