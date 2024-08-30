Éric Provost, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank, to speak at the Scotiabank Annual Financials Summit Français

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB), will speak at the Scotiabank Annual Financials Summit. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. (ET) on September 4, 2024.

A link to a webcast of the event will be available at https://www.banquelaurentienne.ca/en/about-us/investor-relations/presentations-and-events.

About Laurentian Bank

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank wants to foster prosperity for all customers through specialized commercial banking and low-cost banking services to grow savings for middle-class Canadians.

With a workforce of approximately 2,800 employees, the Bank offers a wide range of financial services and advice-based solutions to customers across Canada and the United States. Laurentian Bank manages $47.5 billion in balance sheet assets and $26.9 billion in assets under administration.

