MONTRÉAL, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Éric Provost, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB), will speak at the Scotiabank Annual Financials Summit. The fireside chat will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. (ET) on September 4, 2024.

A link to a webcast of the event will be available at https://www.banquelaurentienne.ca/en/about-us/investor-relations/presentations-and-events.

