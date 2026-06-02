MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU) announced today that Eric La Flèche will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer at the end of the 2026 fiscal year after more than eighteen years at the helm of the Company. The Board of Directors will appoint Marc Giroux, currently Chief Operating Officer, to succeed him as President and CEO effective September 27, 2026. In order to support a smooth and orderly transition, the Board will appoint Mr. La Flèche as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Pierre Boivin, currently Chairman of the Board, will be appointed Vice Chairman and Lead Director, also effective on September 27, 2026.

Marc Giroux, currently Chief Operating Officer, will become President and CEO effective September 27, 2026 (CNW Group/METRO INC.)

The appointments are the culmination of a robust, multi-year succession planning process led by the Board, reflecting METRO's commitment to strong governance and long-term value creation. Marc Giroux is a proven leader with deep knowledge of METRO's operations, culture and strategic priorities as well as a clear vision for the future, and his appointment underscores the strength of METRO's internal talent pipeline. Marc will join the Board upon his appointment as President and CEO.

"The Board is extremely pleased to appoint Marc Giroux to the position of President and CEO. We are convinced that he is the right leader for METRO's next chapter. Marc's deep understanding of our industry, focus on operational excellence, financial discipline and customer satisfaction make him the best candidate to continue delivering long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders in an ever-changing environment", said Pierre Boivin, Chair of the Board of Directors of METRO. "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Eric La Flèche for his remarkable contribution to METRO and to the communities we serve. Eric has been an exceptional leader for METRO for nearly two decades, creating substantial value for our shareholders by delivering consistent growth, reinforcing our customer-first and purpose-driven culture, and guiding the Company through significant strategic milestones, notably the acquisition of Groupe Jean Coutu in 2018."

The Board will benefit from Mr. La Flèche's experience and perspective as Chair and will ensure strong independent oversight through its committees and the role of the Lead Director.

"It has been a privilege to lead METRO and to work alongside such talented and dedicated teams across our stores, distribution centres and offices," said Eric La Flèche. "METRO is well-positioned for continued success, with a clear growth plan, a disciplined approach to execution, a great team

and a very solid balance sheet. I am proud of what we have accomplished together. Alongside my colleagues on the Board, I look forward to METRO's continued success under Marc's leadership."

"I am honoured to be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of METRO," said Marc Giroux. "Eric has built a strong foundation and a culture of performance and customer focus, and I'm pleased to continue collaborating with him going forward. My priority will be to build on that foundation--continuing to execute our strategy, supporting our people and partners, and keeping our customers at the centre of every decision as we move forward. I look forward to continuing to work with the best team in the industry."

Executive biographies

Eric La Flèche joined METRO in 1991 and has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since April 2008. Prior to becoming CEO, he held a number of roles of increasing responsibility, including Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer from 2005 to 2008. In addition to industry recognitions, he was named Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year (2020). He is also a long-time volunteer with Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Marc Giroux joined METRO in 2009 and currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, leading the Québec and Ontario food divisions as well as supply chain, marketing, loyalty and digital strategy. Over the course of his career with the Company, he has held progressively senior roles spanning marketing, merchandising and operations as well as digital and eCommerce. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance and International Commerce as well as an MBA, both from HEC Montréal.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations related to expected future events including, but not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated executive and Board changes, the timing thereof and METRO's future prospects. This forward-looking information typically contains future or conditional tense verbs and the words "are convinced that", "look forward to", "continued", "will", "plan", "planning" or other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are not facts, but only reflections of management's estimates and expectations. Although METRO believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations as set forth in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Management" section in disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and METRO does not undertake to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events contained in these forward-looking statements may or may not occur. METRO cannot assure that projected results or events will be achieved.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: Media Relations: METRO Inc., Marie-Claude Bacon, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Sharon Kadoche, [email protected]