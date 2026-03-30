STRIKE OF THE UNIONIZED EMPLOYEES AT THE PRODUCE DISTRIBUTION CENTRE IN LAVAL, AS WELL AS THOSE IN TRANSPORTATION AND THE HEAD OFFICE

MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. deplores the decision of the unionized employees at its Produce distribution centre in Laval, as well as those in transportation and head office, to go on strike.

"We are very disappointed by this decision, particularly given that we have been negotiating with the union for several months in order to reach an agreement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers in a highly competitive market", said Caroline Larocque, Vice President, Logistics and Distribution, Québec. "METRO has implemented its contingency plan to maintain a normal supply of products to the stores."

METRO remains committed to reaching a negotiated agreement as soon as possible. In the meantime, the company has implemented its contingency plan to ensure stores continue to meet the needs of customers.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $22 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 1,000 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO Media Relations, [email protected]