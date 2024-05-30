QUEBEC CITY, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Éric Jobin, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary of iA Financial Group, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the NBF 14th Annual Quebec Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 9:00 am (ET).

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

