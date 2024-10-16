Éric Gervais, President of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, awarded 2024 Prix Bernard-Landry from ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec

This prestigious award recognizes Mr. Gervais' contribution to the development and growth of DPG and its economic impact over time as a growing, Quebec-based enterprise

BLAINVILLE, QC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), one of the few anchor companies selected by the Government of Canada for its Global Hypergrowth Project, is extremely proud to announce that its President, Éric Gervais, has been named the 2024 winner of prestigious Prix Bernard-Landry from ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec.

Éric Gervais, President of DPG, the 2024 winner of Prix Bernard-Landry (CNW Group/Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG))

The award was announced this week and will be officially presented at the AfDRIQ gala to be held November 21st in Montreal. The prize is named in honour of Bernard Landry, who is known for being a builder and visionary of our economy and premier of Quebec from 2001 to 2003. Mr. Landry's passion for business was equal to his passion for research, which led to his supporting the creation of ADRIQ's ancestor in 1978, with the aim of increasing the competitiveness of businesses here and abroad through innovation.

The prize awarded to Mr. Gervais recognizes a high-level leader who has "contributed directly to the development, growth, achievements and performance of a Quebec company or institution, whether private or public." The award further acknowledges the recipient's "success and dynamism that have had a significant ripple effect in his or her region, his or her sector of activity and within Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem, over a significant period of time."

Under Mr. Gervais' leadership, the DPG team have developed 4 prescription medications which are patented in more than 40 countries, helping millions of women around the globe since the early 2000's. The Group's vision of creating a better world through excellence and innovation has consistently expanded its scope and activities in support of such an endeavour through its companies, the sixth and most recent being Analog Pharma Canada, created earlier this year. This widely diversified and broad structure fosters ongoing research and development, such as its current activities aimed at developing contraceptives and a potential new treatment for multiple sclerosis.

"It is with great humility that I accept this award, which reflects on my entire team as well as all the people who invested and supported me over the years," said Éric Gervais, President of DPG. "I consider myself privileged to have been born in Quebec, the land of opportunities. Beyond the recognition for myself and those around me, I sincerely hope that my journey as well as my team's journey, sheds light on the immense needs in women's health and continue making our local expertise available to patients across the world."

Éric Gervais has been with Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group and its predecessor companies since 1992, including serving for more than 25 years as Executive Vice-President. In 2021, Mr. Gervais led an executive team which bought the family-owned company and has since guided its continued growth, including the creation of new companies in the group in both Canada and the U.S., partnerships overseas through numerous licensing agreements and the expansion of DPG's state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Blainville, Quebec, where the company has its global head office and the international decision-making quarters.

« In November 2019, it was in the presence of Ms. Chantal Renaud, the Prime Minister's spouse, that the very first Bernard-Landry Prize was awarded, in honor of this great builder of the economy of an innovative Quebec. For the 34th Innovation Awards Gala, it is with great pride that ADRIQ presents this tribute to a man with an exemplary career resolutely committed to research and innovation and to making a difference for the health of women and people suffering from rare illnesses. Sincere congratulations to Mr. Éric Gervais, great builder of the Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group for this highly deserved tribute. Inventor, visionary entrepreneur, inspiring leader, Mr. Gervais is a true example for the next generation of tomorrow! » Frédéric Alberro, CEO, ADRIQ.

ABOUT ADRIQ

Since 1978, the Association pour le développement de la recherche et de l'innovation du Québec (ADRIQ) has been leading an ecosystem of companies and institutions dedicated to research and innovation in Quebec. It is a unique and influential group that fosters partnerships and collaborations to accelerate commercialization. ADRIQ addresses the main concerns and conveys the opportunities for these research and innovation players in order to create the conditions that are favourable and conducive to their success. For details, visit adriq.com.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

