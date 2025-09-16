Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group implements a second shift to expand its production capacity to meet growing global demand

BLAINVILLE, QC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award from ADRIQ, is proud to announce the official launch of a second shift in support of its growth strategy and in response to the rising demand for its flagship products. This important milestone marks a significant step forward in the Group's global expansion, supporting its commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible treatments to patients around the world.

The launch of the second shift aligns with the Group's strategic objective to increase export capacity to meet the needs of patients worldwide. With DPG products already approved in more than 40 countries, the implementation of the second shift lays the foundation for a robust increase of the Group's production capacity that is expected to increase by 50% over the next two years.

"Launching a second shift is not only a strategic move for our global competitiveness, but it's also a meaningful step forward in our commitment to patients around the world," said Éric Gervais, President, DPG. "We are scaling our operations to ensure timely access to our medicines while preserving the agility and quality that define our work."

In addition to enabling increased output, faster delivery timelines, and more efficient adaptability to diverse international markets, the new shift supports the company's Research and Development (R&D) team, which is actively working on developing new and innovative pharmaceutical products. The second shift will enable the in-house manufacturing of these future treatments, leveraging the advanced technologies and processes already in place at DPG's state-of-the-art facility in Blainville.

"This project is the result of a rigorous operational strategy and efficient cross-functional collaboration that reflects the strength of our work culture," said Isabelle Pilon, Executive Director, Operations, DPG. "From production planning to process optimization, our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and sustainable scale-up that remains aligned with our high standards of quality."

The successful launch of the second shift is the result of the coordinated efforts of numerous teams, led by a dedicated steering committee, that have defined the terms and conditions of this new initiative. Operational managers played a central role in defining the project plan, shaping working conditions, and recommending practices that support sustainable and effective implementation. It was a unique approach focused on accountability and empowerment.

"The second shift is more than a growth initiative; it's also a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration," said Caroline Guerru, Vice President, Human Resources & Communications, DPG. "We are proud to foster a workplace where people feel valued and empowered to contribute to something bigger: improving health outcomes for patients around the world."

As DPG scales its operations, the Group remains committed to its mission of improving health and empowering patients to reach their full potential, while cultivating a purpose-driven and people-centred environment for its employees.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. DPG's export capabilities extend to over 50 countries, while the enhanced manufacturing potential of its innovative treatments is supported by its cutting-edge manufacturing facility.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG was the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais was the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

