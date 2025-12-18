The community support by Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group is a year-round effort from all employees

DPG has been a longtime supporter of Moisson Laurentides, the major food bank serving the Blainville region where DPG is headquartered as well as the overall greater Laurentians region and MRC Les Moulins. Moisson Laurentides serves close to 25,000 disadvantaged people per year living in food insecurity.

A pivotal role in advancing the Group's community engagement initiatives plays a charity committee. This group currently has seven members who oversee the many activities to raise funds from employees that ultimately are matched and added to by DPG. In addition to supporting Moisson Laurentides, the committee organizes a company-wide vote every other year, allowing employees to select a second organization for DPG to support over the following two-year period. The most recent charity selected through this process, for 2025-26, is Chez Doris, a downtown Montreal organization helping to meet the needs of vulnerable women by providing a safe space where they can receive support and rebuild their lives.

Raising funds for both causes is a year-round effort by the committee and all employees. In 2025, $9,000 have been donated to both Moisson Laurentides and Chez Doris, for a total of $18,000. Since 2012, more than $135,000 has been given to Moisson Laurentides.

"Our community involvement is an important part of our culture at DPG," - Marie-Pier La Haye-Renaud, Associate Director of Drug Safety and Medical Information at DPG and a member of the employee charity committee. "I am proud and grateful for DPG's continued commitment to make a positive impact."

The efforts are appreciated. "Support from DPG has been very useful to the communities we serve," – Guillaume Richard, General Manager of Moisson Laurentides. "We greatly appreciate everything DPG employees do to help in this vital community effort."

"Chez Doris is very pleased to have been chosen to benefit from DPG and its generous employees. Every action like this helps build a fairer world for all vulnerable women, where dignity is a right and not a privilege reserved for a select few" - Diane Pilote, Executive Director of Chez Doris.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITIONS

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project in 2024-2025. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy. DPG is also the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ (Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec), while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

