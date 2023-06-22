Ergo Capital Expands: HRH Princess Tatiana Joins Advisory Board

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Ergo Capital (Ergo) is pleased to announce the appointment of Princess Tatiana to its Advisory Board, adding significant expertise in strategic partnerships, philanthropy, impact investing, and mental health advocacy. Her appointment is effective June 23, 2023. She joins other notable board members, including former Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles, James Villeneuve, and CEO and Founder of Queen Street Group, Lee Polydor.

Ergo is the private investment arm of Ergo Holdings that invests in technology and consumer product companies looking to 'Build Tomorrow'. Since 2013, it has since made investments in companies in Canada, the US and Greece. Notable investments include Tequila Tromba, Gamevice, aēras, and the artificial intelligence company Pulse & Opinion. The Advisory Board is composed of leaders from private and public sectors, NGOs and technology companies globally.

HRH Princess Tatiana added "I am looking forward to joining the Advisory Board and working with Ergo as they are committed to investing and nurturing a diverse group of entrepreneurs and businesses."

Princess Tatiana has dedicated her career to creating and scaling partnerships for impact. Guided by her passion for giving a voice to others, she has earned a reputation for combining the spirit of philanthropy with socially responsible business initiatives. In March 2021, Princess Tatiana launched "BREATHE," a Mindful Mental Health Movement, dedicated to raising awareness around mental health and building healthier, more resilient communities. Tatiana currently serves as the International Ambassador of The Hellenic Initiative – a global movement of the Greek Diaspora to develop sustainable business improvement programs in Greece. Most recently, she launched agricultural businesses in refugee communities in Northern Iraq, Greece and Jordan. She is also the co-author of A Taste of Greece. Her role with Ergo includes supporting and working with their portfolio of clients, fostering expansion across multiple industries, including the CPG, hospitality tech, and wellness tech spaces in North America and Europe.

"We are honoured to welcome Princess Tatiana to the Ergo Capital Advisory Board," said Ergo Capital CEO, Peter Polydor. "We have no doubt that she will have an important and positive impact on our organization as we look to make investments and help our portfolio expand globally."

Her appointment underscores a powerful movement in the business of positioning women at the helm of major corporations. Polydor stated that the Ergo Advisory Board guides the strategic direction and growth of the entire organization, and selecting the right people to unlock our value at the board level is a critical priority for them. "We firmly believe in the long-term benefits and contributions that Princess Tatiana will deliver, including providing unmatched insights to the board that will allow Ergo to continue on our growth trajectory."

About Ergo Capital

Ergo Capital is a private investment company with offices in Toronto and California. Ergo invests in private and public companies in the tech and consumer product sectors where we can offer more than just capital. With every investment we look to leverage our experience and networks to help companies achieve their targets and surpass their goals. Our team and advisors have deep ties in the tech, real estate, consumer goods and financial sectors and can be leveraged by our portfolio. Ergo Capital is the venture investment arm of Ergo Holdings which has investments across commercial real estate, hospitality and several other industries.

www.ergocapital.com

SOURCE Ergo Capital

For further information: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Lori Harito, Media Relations, Blue Door Agency, [email protected]