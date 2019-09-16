ERES REIT Announces €63.0MM (C$92.6 MM) Multi-Residential Acquisition in Netherlands

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX-V:ERE.UN, "ERES") announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a multi-residential portfolio comprising 315 residential suites in 16 properties located in eight regions across the Netherlands (the "Acquisition Portfolio"). The Acquisition Portfolio is 91.1% occupied with a weighted average occupied monthly rent of €904 (C$1,329) per suite excluding service charge income. All of the suites are located in properties that are 100% owned, and 81% of the suites are considered liberalized. Closing is expected to occur by September 30, 2019.

The approximately €63.0MM (C$92.6MM) purchase price (excluding transaction costs) represents an estimated forward capitalization rate of approximately 4.2%. ERES intends to finance the purchase price with existing sources of liquidity and a new mortgage financing of approximately €54MM (C$79MM) for a 7-year term at a stated interest rate of 1.45%. The approximately €54MM (C$79MM) mortgage also includes an existing ERES portfolio which was previously unencumbered.

The properties are located close to major highways, train stations, bike paths, shopping, restaurants, parking and parks. The Acquisition Portfolio will be managed by CAPREIT's established regional office in the Netherlands and will bring ERES' total residential suite count to 4,174.

"ERES is pleased to announce its third portfolio acquisition since the original transformative transaction with CAPREIT six months ago," commented Phillip Burns, CEO. "This accretive acquisition further demonstrates ERES' ability to source attractive acquisition opportunities and scale its multi-residential portfolio. After this acquisition closes, ERES will have doubled its multi-residential suite count since the transformative transaction with CAPREIT."

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES' Units are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with an initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 88 multi-residential properties, comprised of 3,859 suites located in the Netherlands, and owns two office properties in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES' registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

