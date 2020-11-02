Erbn Green, Canada's Newest Independent Female-Owned Cannabis Retail Chain Opens First Location in Uptown Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Erbn Green , a new cannabis retail chain officially opened its doors to the public on Monday Oct 26th. Kicking off what is soon to be Canada's largest independent and female-owned chain of cannabis retail stores, Erbn Green welcomes the public to visit it's first location at 3244 Yonge St, now serving the Uptown Toronto neighborhood of Lawrence Park and York Mills.

Erbn Green invites members of the media to our official opening this Thursday, November 5th; for a brand introduction and in-person store tours by our Erbn publicist and staff.

"Erbn's hospitality-focused approach is centred around the customer. We have aligned the cannabis purchasing experience with familiar hospitality settings; like hotels and spas, as our aim is to create an inviting space where the cannabis curious consumer can safely explore." -Jennifer Young, VP of Experience

The Erbn Green brand is designed to help Canadians discover a modern way to live with cannabis. Our Brand aims to serve the cannabis-curious, providing an elevated, curated experience that is both accessible and engaging.

"Our ownership structure allows us to order products based on demand. We curated a product library of the most popular strains; as well as rare, "high-in-demand" craft products. This approach ensures that both novice and experienced cannabis users can discover products right for them." -Farrell Miller, CCO of Erbn Green

Erbn Green's customer-focused atmosphere, and purchasing experience incorporates familiar visual cues. A diverse menu is simplified based on the natural taste profiles of cannabis, which helps users familiar with wine and food tasting navigate the different products and strains. In doing so, Erbn Green hopes to translate the complex language of cannabis into an easily understandable, engaging format that customers are already familiar with, giving them an easier path on their cannabis journey.

As more cannabis stores open across Canada, there is an increasing need for retailers to build consumer loyalty. Erbn's consumer centric approach is reinforced in a consumer loyalty program designed to encourage repeat visits, customer engagement, and help build trust as they navigate a relatively new legal cannabis landscape.

Future Erbn Green Locations;

Picton Main Street in Prince Edward County (expected opening December 2020 )

in Prince Edward County (expected opening ) Dundas St W ., West of Bathurst in Toronto (expected opening January 2021 )

., West of in (expected opening ) Foothills of Sundre Alberta (2021, under construction)

(2021, under construction) Okanagan region in the British Columbia Interior (2021/2022, both under construction)

